Lynx Pulls away after Withstanding New York Rally

May 25, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Minnesota Lynx News Release







Lynx Notes

Napheesa Collier led the way in today's victory with a team-high-tying 15 points, a game-high 12 rebounds, four assists, four steals and two blocks in 34:50 minutes. With a new career total of 893 rebounds and 219 steals, Collier has officially surpassed Lindsay Whalen for sixth all-time in Lynx franchise for rebounds and Nicky Anosike for seventh all-time in franchise steals.

Collier has now become the first player in WNBA history to have 80+ points, 30+ rebounds and 10+ steals over any three-game span per Across the Timeline.

Today marks Collier's third game this season (12th career) with 10+points/10+ rebounds/2+ blocks, tied with A'ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart for the most such games in the WNBA this season. Collier's 12 career such games rank third in Lynx history. The only two Lynx with more are Syliva Fowles (52 times) and Rebekkah Brunson (15 times).

With her second straight double-double (third of the season), Collier notched her 31st career double-double, tying Maya Moore for the third most double-doubles in team history.

In her 300th career game, Kayla McBride helped lead the Lynx with 14 points on 5-of-10 from the field and 4-of-6 from beyond the arc, adding five rebounds, a team-high-tying five assists and two steals in 34:05 of action. With a new career total of 4,304 points, McBride has officially surpassed Sophia Young-Malcolm in all-time scoring.

Team Notes

After clinching the win today, the Lynx now improve to 153-7 when keeping their opponent under 40.0% shooting dating back to 2011.

With 14 made threes, Minnesota officially sets a new season-high in team-made threes. The last time this occurred was on August 31, 2020 against the Los Angeles Sparks.

Liberty Notes

Breanna Stewart led the Liberty today, finishing the game with a game-high 20 points, 11 rebounds, five assists, two blocks and a steal in 33:22 minutes.

Next Game

The Lynx will travel to Atlanta for their second game of a back-to-back. Tip is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. CT and can be seen on Bally Sports North and heard on KFAN 100.3 and the iHeartRadio/Lynx App.

minnesota lynx 84, new york liberty 67

Target center, saturday, may 25, 2024

High Points High Rebounds High Assists

Minnesota Lynx Collier/Smith - 15 Collier - 12 McBride/Williams - 5

New York Liberty Stewart - 20 Stewart - 11 Vandersloot - 6

