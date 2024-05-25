Fever Fall 99-80 at Aces to End West Coast Trip

May 25, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

LAS VEGAS - The Indiana Fever came up short, 99-80, at Michelob ULTRA Arena against the Las Vegas Aces on Saturday night. Indiana led 28-24 to end the first quarter against the Aces, which was the highest scoring quarter of the year by Indiana. Saturday night was the Fever's seventh straight game in front of a sellout crowd.

Indiana guard Kelsey Mitchell played her 200th regular season game with the Fever on Saturday night and ended the night as the team's leading scorer with 16 points, two rebounds and two assists. Center Temi Fagbenle started for the Fever for the first time this season and tallied 13 points, a team-high eight rebounds and two assists. Center Aliyah Boston trailed closely behind with 12 points, six rebounds and four assists.

Fever guard Lexie Hull played a season-high 18 minutes off the bench and grabbed 12 points for Indiana. Forward NaLyssa Smith and rookie guard Caitlin Clark both recorded eight points and Clark led the Fever in assists with seven.

On the Aces side, forward A'ja Wilson pulled down a 29-point and season-high 15-rebound double-double, guard Jackie Young helped with 22 points, six assists and two steals, and guard Kelsey Plum tallied 20 points and seven assists. Rookie guard and former teammate of Clark from the University of Iowa, Kate Martin, came off the bench and grabbed seven rebounds and scored nine out of her 12 points in the final quarter for the Aces.

The Fever return home to take on the Los Angeles Sparks on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET. Tuesday's game will be broadcast on Bally Sports Indiana and NBA TV.

