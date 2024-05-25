Liberty Rally Ends up Short

May 25, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

New York Liberty News Release







TEAM NOTABLES

On Saturday, the New York Liberty (4-2) fell to the Minnesota Lynx (3-1), 84-67.

New York trailed by as many as 21 points in the second quarter and ultimately tied the game, which would have marked the largest comeback in franchise history.

New York's starters combined for 53 points, ending the team's record for the longest streak of at least 60 points from starters in WNBA history at 32 games.

Up Next: The New York Liberty will face the Phoenix Mercury on Wednesday, May 29 at 7 p.m. ET at Barclays Center.

KEY RUNS

Q1: Minnesota went on a 25-2 run from the 4:13 mark of the first to the 6:47 mark of the second quarter.

Q2: New York went on a 22-4 run from the 5:51 mark of the second to the 0:25 mark of the second quarter.

Q3: Minnesota went on an 11-0 run from the 2:44 mark of the third to the 0:42 mark of the third quarter.

Q4: Minnesota went on an 8-0 run from the 3:32 mark of the fourth to the 1:23 mark of the final quarter.

PLAYER NOTABLES

With her rebound at 2:58 of the third quarter, Breanna Stewart became the fifth-fastest player in WNBA history to reach 2000 rebounds (229 games). Stewart finished with 20 points and 11 rebounds for her league-high fourth double-double of the 2024 season.

Leonie Fiebich set a new career high for points with two three-pointers in the second quarter of today's game. Fiebich finished with 11 points on 60% (3-5) shooting from beyond the arc.

Sabrina Ionescu posted 13 points and added two three-pointers to extend her streak of regular season games with at least one made three-pointer to 31, which is the longest active streak in the WNBA.

Courtney Vandersloot set a new season high with 12 points to go along with six assists and three steals against the Lynx.

Nyara Sabally earned a steal for the fourth consecutive game and has already surpassed her four total steals from the 2023 season.

LIBERTY 67 | LYNX 84

(4-2) (3-1)

May 25, 2024

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FINAL

LIBERTY 17 23 18 9 67

LYNX 31 13 22 18 84

GAME LEADERS NEW YORK MINNESOTA

POINTS Stewart (20) Collier, Smith (15)

REBOUNDS Stewart (11) Collier (12)

ASSISTS Vandersloot (6) McBride, Williams (5)

