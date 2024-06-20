Summer Is Calling: Major League Soccer
June 20, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video
MLS unveils "Summer is Calling" with a custom summer track, Mi Gente Lo Siente, produced by multi-talented singer and producer GOTOPO and Latin GRAMMY-award winning and Latin electronic music producer Don Elektron.
#mls #highlights #mlsseasonpass #soccer #gotopo #donelektron
Check out the Major League Soccer Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from June 20, 2024
- Evander Named to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 21 - Portland Timbers
- Petar Musa and Peter Luccin Named to MLSsoccer.com's Team of the Matchday Following 5-3 Home Win - FC Dallas
- Sounders FC and Umpqua Bank Announce Multi-Year Partnership - Seattle Sounders FC
- Etihad Player of the Month: Santiago Rodríguez Claims May Award - New York City FC
- South American Magic Sparks FC Cincinnati to Victory But Concern Bubbles Under the Surface in 4-3 Winning Affair - FC Cincinnati
- Messi, Suárez and Rojas Selected to Represent Their Countries at 2024 CONMEBOL Copa América - Inter Miami CF
- Five Points: Momentum Shift - New York City FC
- Djordje Mihailovic Hat Trick Propels Rapids to Road Victory Over St. Louis CITY - Colorado Rapids
- LA Galaxy Earn 2-0 Shutout Victory Over New York City FC at Dignity Health Sports Park on Wednesday Night - LA Galaxy
- Galaxy Blank NYFC - New York City FC
- San Jose edged late in second half; Quakes look ahead to Saturday road match against Los Angeles FC - San Jose Earthquakes
- Timbers Continue Unbeaten Run With 2-1 Road Win Against San Jose Earthquakes - Portland Timbers
- FC Dallas Tower Over Minnesota United FC with a 5-3 Win at Home - FC Dallas
- LAFC Earns 1-1 Draw with Austin FC, Extending Unbeaten Streak to Nine Games in All Competitions - Los Angeles FC
- FC Dallas Tower Over Minnesota United FC with a 5-2 Win at Home - FC Dallas
- Houston Dynamo FC Draw 2-2 with Seattle Sounders FC - Houston Dynamo FC
- FC Cincinnati Drops Philadelphia Union, 4-3 - FC Cincinnati
- Sounders FC Draws 2-2 with Houston Dynamo FC on Wednesday Night - Seattle Sounders FC
- Loons Drop Away Match at FC Dallas - Minnesota United FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.