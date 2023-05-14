Sugar Land Edges El Paso, 4-3

The El Paso Chihuahuas had the potential tying run at third base in the ninth inning but lost to the Sugar Land Space Cowboys 4-3 Sunday night at Constellation Field. Sugar Land won five of the six games in the series. The Chihuahuas had a lead in the sixth inning or later in four of the five losses.

El Paso shortstop Matthew Batten hit his 14th double of the season in the third inning and now has the second-most doubles in the Pacific Coast League. Chihuahuas designated hitter Rangel Ravelo hit a two-run home run in the second inning, his second homer of the season, with both coming in Sugar Land this series. Chihuahuas reliever Moises Lugo retired all five batters he faced Sunday and struck out four of them.

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve went 1-for-4 Sunday and was 1-for-13 in three MLB injury rehab games against El Paso. The last seven head-to-head games between El Paso and Sugar Land were all decided by one or two runs. The Chihuahuas do not play on Monday.

Box Score: Chihuahuas 3, Space Cowboys 4 Final Score (05/14/2023) on Gameday (milb.com)

Team Records: El Paso (16-23), Sugar Land (17-21)

Next Game: Tuesday at 6:05 p.m. Mountain Time from Dell Diamond. El Paso TBA vs. Round Rock TBA. The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

