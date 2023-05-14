Dodgers Sweep Express with 7-5 Victory in Series Finale

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express (21-17) dropped their final game of the series against the Oklahoma City Dodgers (28-11) by a final score of 7-5. The Dodgers claimed a series sweep after winning all six contests.

Round Rock reliever RHP Jacob Barnes (0-1, 2.12) was tagged with the loss after allowing two runs, one of which was earned, to score in the ninth inning. Barnes allowed three hits and recorded two punchouts. Oklahoma City reliever RHP Wander Suero (3-0, 1.42) earned a win with two shutout innings that saw one hit, two walks and one strikeout.

Along the Train Tracks:

The top of the first inning saw two Oklahoma City runners score when 2B Michael Busch hit a home run and brought SS Luke Williams, who had worked a one-out walk, in with him for a 2-0 lead.

Round Rock 1B Blaine Crim tied the contest at two apiece in the bottom of the first with a two-run home run that scored CF Jonathan Ornelas, who had hit a leadoff double.

Crim kept it going in the third inning with another two-run dinger that gave the Express a 4-2 lead. The bomb scored Ornelas again after the outfielder reached base on a single.

The Express took a 5-2 lead in the sixth inning when 2B Dio Arias and SS Davis Wendzel hit back-to-back doubles to plate Arias.

Dodgers 1B Devin Mann tied things up at five thanks to a two-run home run in the eighth. CF Ben DeLuzio scored on a Busch double for the inning's first of three runs before Mann's shot into the Express bullpen.

Oklahoma City broke the tie in the ninth inning as C Patrick Mazeika knocked a two-out double before a single from DeLuzio scored PR Bradley Zimmer. DeLuzio made it a 7-5 game after scoring on a Round Rock error.

E-Train Excerpts:

Express 1B Blaine Crim tallied his third and fourth home runs of the season on Sunday afternoon and became the second Round Rock player to hit two home runs in one game this season. Crim logged two, two-home run games during the 2022 season while with Double-A Frisco, his latest being on August 31 in Amarillo.

Round Rock LHP Grant Wolfram made his Triple-A debut and tossed 3.0 shutout innings of relief that saw one walk and three strikeouts.

Sunday's loss marks the first time in franchise history that Round Rock has been swept in a six-game series. The Express have swept their opponent in a six-game set from May 27-June 1 in Salt Lake.

Next up: Round Rock hosts El Paso at Dell Diamond for a six-game series starting Tuesday, May 16, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Both starting pitchers have yet to be determined.

