River Cats Win in Walk Off

May 14, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Salt Lake Bees News Release







The Sacramento River Cats scored two runs with two outs in the bottom of the ninth for a 4-3 win over the Salt Lake Bees on Sunday afternoon. The Bees took a 3-2 lead in the top of the ninth when Jared Oliva led off with an infield single, stole second, moved to third on a ground out and scored on an infield hit by Michael Stefanic. In the bottom of the ninth, Sacramento loaded the bases with two outs when Patrick Bailey hit a slow bouncer toward the third base bag. Taylor Jones tried to scoop it up and step on the base for the force out, but bobbled it into foul territory which allowed the tying and winning runs to score.

It was a scoreless game until Sacramento's Will Wilson hit a two run homer to give the River Cats the lead, but Trey Cabbage tied the game in the 8th on a two run homer, his tenth of the season. Stefanic led the Bees with two hits, which extended his hitting streak to fourteen games and his on-base streak to a franchise record tying 43 games. Starting pitcher Jake Lee was outstanding, as he worked five scoreless innings with five strikeouts and just two walks.

