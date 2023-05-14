Evans and Canzone Drive in Two Runs Each, Aces Fold Rainiers in Mother's Day Finale

Tacoma, WA - Phillip Evans and Dominic Canzone directed the Reno Aces (23-16) to a 5-3 win over the Tacoma Rainiers (18-21) in Sunday's series finale at Cheney Stadium. Reno took five out of seven games from Tacoma and hasn't lost a series since mid April.

With the Aces trailing 2-1 in the sixth, Jorge Barrosa and Buddy Kennedy slapped back-to-back doubles with one out, putting the tying run at third. Evans then roped a single to right to knot the game at two. The Rainiers promptly turned to a lefty reliever to face Canzone, who lined a single up the middle to give Reno a 3-2 lead.

Canzone also blasted his 10th homer of the season in the fifth. One half inning later, the Aces home run leader robbed Mason McCoy of what would've likely been a solo homer over the right field wall.

Ryan Hendrix made his Aces debut out of the bullpen and pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings. Raffi Vizcaíno and Austin Adams closed up shop for the final six outs, securing the Mother's Day victory.

The Aces return home for a six-game series with the Sacramento River Cats starting Tuesday at 11:05 a.m. PT at Greater Nevada Field.

Aces Notables:

- Buddy Kennedy: 2-for-5, 2B

- Dominic Canzone: 2-for-3, HR, BB

- Phillip Evans: 2-for-5, 2 RBI

- Ryan Hendrix: 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 BB, 0 R/ER

- Austin Adams: 1.1 IP, 0 R/ER, 2 K

