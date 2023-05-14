Sunday's Space Cowboys and Chihuahuas Start Time Changed to 6:05 PM

May 14, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







SUGAR LAND, TX - Due to forecasted heavy rains in the late morning and early afternoon in the greater Sugar Land area, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys have changed the start time of their game for today, Sunday, May 14, to 6:05 pm.

Gates will now open at 4:30 pm for a 6:05 pm first pitch. As part of Orion's Kids Day, fans can arrive early for pregame plyer autographs and can stick around after the game for postgame Kids Run the Bases, weather pending, presented by Caldwell & Steinbring. Sugar Land will once again wear their special Mother's Day jerseys with a live jersey auction running through the fifth inning presented by Houston Methodist.

LHP Nick Allgeyer is set to start for the Space Cowboys against El Paso RHP Pedro Avila for a 6:05 pm first pitch. The game can be heard on ESPN 92.5 FM or online here and seen on MiLB.TV.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from May 14, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.