Sugar Land Claims 11-1 Independence Day Victory over Round Rock

July 5, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Round Rock Express News Release







ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express (27-25) dropped its second straight game as the Sugar Land Skeeters (29-22) rode two big innings to an 11-1 win in a rain-delayed Independence Day contest on Sunday night at Dell Diamond.

Round Rock starter RHP Tyler Phillips (0-2, 12.00) was tagged with the loss after allowing four runs, three of which were earned, on four hits and five walks while recording four strikeouts in 2.1 innings. Houston Astros RHP Austin Pruitt (1-0, 8.10) received the win in his Major League rehab appearance after throwing a scoreless inning of relief.

Sugar Land opened the night's scoring in the first inning, plating four runs as 3B Alex De Goti and CF Jake Meyers drew back-to-back walks then scored on a Bryan De La Cruz double. C Michael Papierski drew a walk of his own then scored along with De La Cruz thanks to a single from LF Ronnie Dawson for a 4-0 lead.

The Skeeters extended the gap to 6-0 in the sixth as SS Miguelangel Sierra singled, moved to third on a Meyers double and scored on a wild pitch from RHP Jason Bahr. De La Cruz later singled to center field to drive Meyers home.

Sugar Land increased their lead to 11-0 with five more runs in the seventh inning, highlighted by consecutive doubles from De Goti, Meyers and 2B C.J. Hinojosa.

The Express put its lone run on the board in the eighth inning as 3B Yonny Hernandez scored after drawing a walk, advancing on a single from LF Delino DeShields then to third on a Jason Martin walk before finally coming home thanks to a sacrifice fly from 1B Curtis Terry.

Skeeters RHP Brett Conine earned an unconventional save with 5.0 innings of relief that saw one run on four hits and three walks with three strikeouts.

Round Rock and Sugar Land face off in game five of the series at Dell Diamond on Monday night. Express RHP Tyson Miller (0-0, 6.23) is scheduled to get the start up against Skeeters LHP Ryan Hartman (2-2, 3.98) with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m.

