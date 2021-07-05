Aces Notes

July 5, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Reno Aces News Release







Fairly Odd Aces:

The Reno Aces compiled just four hits in its 7-3 loss to the Tacoma Rainiers on Sunday afternoon, snapping their five-game winning streak.

Seth Beer reached base safely in his fourth-straight game after walking in the second inning.

Camden Duzenack swiped his first base of the season and first since Aug. 19, 2019, before scoring one of the Aces' three runs on the afternoon.

Edgar Arredondo tossed a near-perfect 1.2 innings of relief, allowing just one walk and forcing four flyouts in his outing.

Aces' relievers have been solid in four games against Tacoma, allowing a combined six runs on 10 hits in 14.2 innings of work. Nine pitchers have allowed zero runs while surrendering just three of the team's 10 hits.

Codename: Kids Next Door:

The Aces and the Rainiers have combined to showcase 11 of their top 30 prospects in this series, headlined by Mariners' top farmhand, according to MLB.com, Jarred Kelenic. The leading young star is batting .235 against the Aces this season with a pair of doubles, a home run and a trio of RBIs.

Tacoma's Cal Raleigh and Reno's Corbin Martin are the only other top 10 prospects listed for both clubs, ranking sixth and seventh, respectively.

Seattle's No. 16 prospect Aaron Fletcher and No. 19 Wyatt Mills have also made appearances for the Rainiers against the Aces. Reno is hitting a combined .272 against the duo, smacking four extra-base hits and driving in nine runs.

Besides Martin, Blake Lalli's club features six other top-tier prospects in Seth Beer (13), Stuart Fairchild (15), Josh Green (20), Humberto Mejia (28), Jake McCarthy (29) and Drew Ellis (30).

Of Beer's seven hits against Tacoma this season, the Aces' first baseman has racked up three doubles and a pair of home runs.

Green tossed a 7.2-inning gem on Friday night, the longest outing by a Reno starter this season.

Fairchild has been electric in his three starts versus Seattle's Triple-A affiliate, going 5-for-10 at the dish with two homers and four RBIs.

The Suite Life of Reno:

The Aces have triumphed with stellar numbers in the seventh inning or later, locking down a Triple-A-leading .317 batting average, 154 runs, 191 hits, 32 home runs and 35 doubles.

With its Minor League-leading 154 tallies after the sixth frame, the Biggest Little City's team has 24 more runs than second-best Carolina with 130.

Reno paces all of Minor League Baseball when trailing with a .306 batting average and 149 runs scored.

Jamie Ritchie and Beer have been hot in the late innings, combining for 38 hits in 109 at-bats (.348) to go along with 25 RBIs and 35 runs scored. Beer's 21 hits, eight doubles and 19 runs scored in the seventh or later sit atop the Triple-A West leaderboard. Ritchie sits just behind Beer with a third-best mark of 16 runs scored.

Lalli's squad is hitting .333 in the ninth inning, the highest marks in all of professional baseball.

Reno's 42 tallies in the final frame are first in professional baseball. Ritchie paces all Aces with seven hits, five runs scored and five RBIs.

Rocket Power:

The Aces' bats have dropped under the .300 mark at the dish, yet remain atop of professional baseball with its .296 batting average. The team's average at the dish sits two points ahead of second-place Sacramento (.294).

Reno ranks first in MiLB with 396 runs scored, five tallies ahead of the Tampa Tarpons (391). Should the Aces score four runs against Tacoma, they will become the first time in the Minor to score 400 runs this year.

Beer has recorded 21 doubles this season to sit in a deadlock for second in Minor League Baseball. The 25-year-old is also in a four-way tie for fourth with 27 extra-base hits.

Drew Ellis sits just behind his corner counterpart in an eighth-place deadlock within Triple-A West with 26 extra-base knocks. Ellis also sits just behind his fellow corner infielder with 18 doubles, good for fourth in Triple-A. In games the D-Backs' prospect hits a home run, the Aces hold a 5-1 record.

Beer and Ellis have respectively scored 39 and 38 runs to sit in a tie for fifth and seventh in Triple-A this season.

Jamie Ritchie continues to rake at the plate, ranking second in Minor League Baseball's highest level with a .378 batting average and first with a .513 on-base percentage.

The Aces have been dominant in the second half of contests, boasting a 10-3 record in games they come back to tie the game by a deficit of three or more runs.

Reno also holds an undefeated 6-0 mark in contests when Seth Beer knocks a pitch out of the park and a 14-2 record when the first baseman smacks a double.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from July 5, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.