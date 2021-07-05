Frank Duncan Named Triple-A West Pitcher of the Week
July 5, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release
Albuquerque Isotopes right-hander Frank Duncan has been named the Triple-A West Pitcher of the Week for June 28 - July 4.
Duncan, 29, pitched 6.0 scoreless innings on Thursday, helping guide the Isotopes to a 6-3 victory over the division rival El Paso Chihuahuas. The righty struck out five and did not issue a walk.
The San Francisco native was promoted to Triple-A Albuquerque after making eight starts for Double-A Hartford, going 2-3 with a 2.76 ERA and a 1.157 WHIP while with the Yard Goats.
Duncan was drafted in the 13th round of the 2014 MLB Draft out of the University of Kansas, where he pitched for four years. He was originally drafted in the 39th round by the Cleveland Indians the previous year. In six seasons in affiliated baseball, Duncan has compiled a 40-41 record to go along with a 4.25 ERA in 127 games.
The last Isotope to win the league's Pitcher of the Week award was Ryan Carpenter in 2017.
