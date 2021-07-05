Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - July 5, 2021 vs. Reno Aces (7:05 p.m. PT)

Tacoma Rainiers (27-23) vs. Reno Aces (34-18)

Monday, July 5, 2021 @ 7:05 p.m. PT | Cheney Stadium - Tacoma, WA

RHP Logan Verrett (2-2, 5.67) vs. RHP Zach Lee (2-1, 4.46)

R OWN FIREWORK SHOW: The Rainiers bounced back from three straight losses to claim victory over the Aces, 7-3, Sunday afternoon at Cheney Stadium. Tacoma's bats were on display as CF Jarred Kelenic blasted a solo shot for his ninth home run on the year and added a double for good measure. 2B Donovan Walton knocked in three Rainiers on the afternoon as part of his two-hit outing.

Six Rainiers pitchers combined to limit the Reno offense to three runs on four hits. Right hander Zack Weiss notched his second win of the year as he struck out three over 2.1 innings. Southpaw Aaron Fletcher and righty Vinny Nittoli each recorded holds in the contest for their respective shutout innings.

MARMO MAKING MOVES: 1B José Marmolejos had himself a stellar 4th of July as he went 3-for-3 with a triple, run, RBI, and a walk in his four plate appearances. In eight games against Reno this season, Marmolejos has gone 10-for-26 (.385) with eight RBI, four runs, two walks, and two homeruns.

JOHNNY WHOLESTAFF: The Rainiers trotted out six pitchers Sunday afternoon against the Aces. As a whole, they held the Reno bats to three runs (two earned) and four hits. Tacoma's hurlers flipped the script from the July 2nd contest when the Rainiers were held without an extra-base hit as the Aces four hits were all singles on Sunday.

DON'T SLEEP ON DONNIE: After launching a baseball over the scoreboard Saturday night, 2B Donovan Walton followed that up with a 2-for-4 performance that included a double and three RBIs. In the three games he has played in the current series, Walton is 6-for-12 (.500) with a home run, two doubles, five RBI, and one run. Out of his 17 games with Tacoma this year, Walton has hit safely in 15 contests.

RUNS ARE FUN: The Rainiers are the only team in the Triple-A West that has yet to play in a shutout (win or loss) this season. This is the deepest the Rainiers have gotten into a campaign (50 games) without at least one shutout game since 2011, when it did not happen until the 54th game of the year.

STAYING AFLOAT: The Rainiers enter Monday at 4 games above .500 on the season. Tacoma has not been 4 games over the .500 mark on July 5 since 2016, and this is just the 4th time since 2007. The Rainiers start the day 6.0 games out of first place in the West Division behind Reno.

SHARING THE WEALTH: 23 different Tacoma hitters have hit at least 1 home run this season, tied with Reno for most in the league and also tied with Syracuse for most in all of Triple-A.

CONTACT SPORT: Rainiers hitters punched out three times Sunday afternoon, and have struck out 397 times this season, second fewest in affiliated pro baseball (Louisville, 396).

No Tacoma hitter ranks top-10 in most strikeouts in the Triple-A West. Cal Raleigh's team-low 22 punch outs is good for 5th in fewest strikeouts among qualified league hitters.

FULL HOUSE: The Rainiers lead all Triple-A clubs with 69 players used through 45 games. The team has used 39 pitchers, including infielder Jantzen Witte, and 31 position players.

DOING DEFENSE RIGHT: Since June 11, the Rainiers have committed 12 errors, tied for fewest in the Triple-A West with El Paso, and rank second in fielding percentage (.983), El Paso (984). Tacoma's 36 errors rank 2nd best in the league this season behind El Paso (29).

RUN ON RALEIGH IF YOU DARE: In his first game behind the dish since June 28, C Cal Raleigh caught two Reno baserunners attempting to steal second base. With those two assists Friday, Raleigh has now picked off baserunners attempting a steal at a 31% clip (9-for-29) through 31 games started at catcher.

DAMAGE CONTROL: Tacoma's pitching staff held Reno to a 1-for-5 total with runners in scoring position Sunday afternoon. The Rainiers hurlers are 2nd in the Triple-A West in opponent batting average (.255), hits (117) and walks (56). Tacoma is also T-2nd in the league in WHIP (1.42)

CATCH FILIA ON FIRST: Playing in his first game since June 25 at Albuquerque, LF Eric Filia launched his first home run of the season. In addition, he reached base in all four plate appearances. Filia went 2-for-2 with a HR, single, and two walks. His .394 OBP is good for fourth on Tacoma's active roster.

