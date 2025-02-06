Strykers Show Heart in 5-6 Loss to Savage

February 6, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Ontario, Calif. - Despite a spirited effort, the Empire Strykers dropped their second straight home match to reigning Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) champion Chihuahua Savage on Wednesday evening, falling 5-6 in regulation time. The defeat, which sees Empire drop to 6-8-1 on their 2024-25 campaign, featured standout performances from Strykers forward Alan Perez and Chihuahua defender Luis Medrano. While Perez bagged a hat trick, Medrano earned an assist and led his side's backline with three blocks.

The Savage jumped out to a big league in the opening quarter. After Martin Lara scored on a Javier Gallegos helper and Medrano converted from Hugo Puentes, Bryan Macias bagged a memorable goal from right of center, as he fired a bullet into the net post from near the yellow line. The home side showed an excellent reaction to the rough start, cutting its deficit to 2-3 before the end of the period. First, Marco Fabián fired home from captain Robert Palmer. Then, with 17 seconds left, Polo Hernandez and Alan Perez took full advantage of their side sacrificing its goalkeeper in favor of a sixth attacker, Hernandez grabbing the assist and Perez the tally on a nice combination play.

Empire continued to ride its momentum during a power play in the second quarter, as Jorge DeLeon smashed a clever ball off the end boards on the left and Los Angeles native Perez leveled the match via a first-time finish from close range.

The Savage reclaimed the lead after the break, Carlos Hernandez setting up Jorge Ríos. Back to even strength, the Mexicans then extended their cushion to 5-3. Gallegos this time hit the ball off the wall to the left of the frame, and Jaime Alejandro Romero touched it home for his ninth of the season. The Strykers pulled one back in the final four minutes of the period, Perez completing his brace on a clinical pass by Fabián.

The Californians drew level for the second time inside the day's final quarter, newly-acquired Leonardo Espinoza bagging a gorgeous netter as he was found by Andy Reyes inside the box and with his back to the goal. The hold-up forward's clever back-heel left backstop Christian Hernandez without a chance. Once more, the visitors had a strong response to the setback, bagging the winner on an outstanding helper by Hernandez, who rounded the entire opposition defense and served it up in a platter from the right. Pedro Castaneda had the easy tap-in on the play, making it 5-6. It would be the final tally of the game, as Chihuahua held on for a narrow win in the game's dramatic closing stages.

The Strykers return to action following the MASL All-Star break, with head coach Onua Obasi's side taking on the visiting Baltimore Blast on Sunday, February 16. Tickets are available here.

