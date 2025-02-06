Week 10 Players of the Week

The Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) announced today the Week 10 Players of the Week winners presented by Green Drop Compression.

OFFENSE - Rian Marques, Kansas City Comets, continued his dominance this season with three goals and five assists in two wins this week. Marques sits in the top five this season in points (30), goals (16), and assists (14) across the entire MASL.

DEFENSE - Ignacio "Nacho" Flores, Kansas City Comets, had three goals and three assists in two wins this week, including the game winning goal in Dallas on Thursday night. Nacho was also added to the MASL All Star Game this week, and will play on Team Perera.

GOALKEEPER - Nicolau Neto, Kansas City Comets, secured his first two wins of the season in back-to-back games. He closed out a win in the final minutes in Dallas on the road, and then made 11 saves on the blue turf in a win over Harrisburg.

