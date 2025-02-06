Comets' Neto, Flores, Marques Sweep MASL Player of the Week

February 6, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Kansas City Comets News Release







It's a clean sweep for the Kansas City Comets in this week's MASL Player of the Week awards. The Week 10 Players of the week are goalkeeper Nicolau Neto, defender Nacho Flores and forward Rian Marques, all earning their first Player of the Week awards this season.

The trio helped the Comets extend their winning streak to three games with Week 10 victories over the Dallas Sidekicks on Jan. 30 and a dominant win over the Harrisburg Heat on Feb. 2.

Neto wins his first Goalkeeper of the Week honor this season. The 6-foot-4 shot-stopper earned his first win this season against Dallas, coming in clutch with a big save to keep the Comets within striking distance as they eventually completed the comeback and won. Neto got the start last Sunday and delivered a quality performance as he held Harrisburg to three goals and made 11 saves.

Flores was Thursday night's hero as he scored two of the Comets' three goals in the final 2:38, including the game-winner with 31 seconds left. The captain stepped up again against Harrisburg, scoring once and providing two assists before being named to the All-Star Game.

Marques had an 8-point week with three assists against Dallas and set a career-high with five points against Harrisburg. The 6-foot-4 target had three goals and two assists in his top-star performance against the Heat.

Catch these stars in Week 11 action as they face the San Diego Sockers on Friday, Feb. 5.

