Comets Host Red Friday Showdown with Sockers

February 6, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Kansas City Comets News Release







The Kansas City Comets (8-1-2) are looking to celebrate Red Friday by snapping MASL's longest winning streak on Friday when the San Diego Sockers (10-1-0) visit Silverstein Eye Centers Field.

While current iterations of the Comets and Sockers have never met in the playoffs, Friday's matchup could preview an inaugural postseason meeting. Fans are invited to wear red for the Red Friday showcase, with a QB Special 15% off at the merchandise stand inside Cable Dahmer Arena.

The Sockers have won 10 straight but have shown vulnerabilities. Friday's matchup will mark the midway point for both teams in the 2024-25 campaign.

Kansas City has won five of their last seven games and is riding a three-game winning streak with recent wins over Chihuahua, Dallas and Harrisburg. They have looked to numerous players to step up through their recent surge.

Rookie defender Nathan Durdle has answered the call with three goals and an assist in the last three games. Nicolau Neto also stepped up last week, earning his first two wins this season.

Nacho Flores has notched 10 points in the last five games, earning his spot as the Comets' sixth player named to the All-Star Game roster. He will join Comets coach Stefan Stokic and teammates Chad Vandegriffe, Rian Marques and Zach Reget for Team Perera against Leo Acosta and Neto of Team Oliveira.

The Comets lead the MASL with 10 successful penalty kills, allowing just one power play goal all season. They still have room to improve on offensive power plays, scoring four of 10 opportunities.

The Comets have done well on Silverstein Eye Centers Field with a 5-0-1 record and outscored opponents 40-21. They will want to get off to a better start than recently, scoring just once in the first quarter over the past five games.

KC will be without Lucas Sousa (knee) and Marcel Berry (lower leg; season-ending injury) while Chase Peterson (illness) is doubtful and Nathan Durdle (illness) is questionable. Comets All-Star duo Nacho Flores (knee) and Chad Vandegriffe (foot) are listed as probable.

The Comets are 5-3 all-time against the Sockers but are looking for payback after San Diego's 7-4 win in their meeting last month at Frontwave Arena. San Diego has never beaten the Comets at Cable Dahmer Arena in three tries but will have opportunities on Friday and March 9.

The Opponent

The Sockers have been a dominant force ever since losing in overtime to start the season. Led by the longest-serving head coach in the league Phil Salvagio, the Sockers are looking for their third MASL championship and 17th overall indoor soccer championship.

Their only loss this season came on Dec. 7 against the Tacoma Stars on the road. San Diego is 3-1-0 away from home this year.

Winners of 10 straight, the Sockers boast a roster full of talent, including three players already with double-digit goals. Tavoy Morgan leads the team with 13 goals, followed by Kraig Chiles and Luiz Morales with 10 each.

Chiles was San Diego's hero in the last matchup against KC on Jan. 15. He recorded his first of two hat tricks so far this season, including the game-concluding it with the game-winner 7:18 into the fourth.

Through 11 games, both the Sockers and Comets have conceded just 46 goas. Boris Pardo is third in the league with a 4.04 goals-against average and seven wins.

The Sockers lead the MASL on the power play, converting 62% up a player. SD has also been solid on the penalty kill, fending off 75% of opponent power plays.

The Sockers will be without Taylor Walter Bond (upper), Felipe Gonzalez (lower), Ben Ramin (lower) and Luis Ortega (lower). Listed as probable are Mitchell Cardenas (lower), Cesar Cerda (upper), Leonardo De Oliveira (lower) and Luiz Morales (lower).

San Diego will conclude their Show-Me-State visit when they travel to play the St. Louis Ambush for a quick turnaround on Saturday.

Tickets for Friday's encounter are available at kccomets.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...





Major Arena Soccer League Stories from February 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.