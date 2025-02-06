St. Louis Ambush Host San Diego Saturday at Family Arena

February 6, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

St. Louis Ambush News Release







St. Charles, Missouri - The St. Louis Ambush host the San Diego Sockers Saturday at 6:05 p.m. CT at The Family Arena in St. Charles.

The Ambush are coming off two consecutive wins and hoping to build on that momentum with their eyes on a playoff spot. San Diego is one of the strongest teams in the Major Arena Soccer League. They enter the weekend with a 10-1 record and face the Kansas City Comets Friday night before heading to The Family Arena to battle the Ambush on Saturday.

Saturday is Alumni Night, with the current Ambush celebrating the 30th Anniversary of the 1995 Ambush team that captured the NPSL championship. The 1995 team will be honored at halftime. Current Ambush players and alumni players from previous Steamers, Storm and Ambush teams will sign autographs on the field after the game. Also on Saturday, the first 1,000 fans in the door will receive a free poster.

Following Saturday's game, the Ambush will travel across the state to square off with the Kansas City Comets Sunday, February 16, 2025 at 4:05 p.m. CT at the Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence. The next Ambush home game is slated for Friday, February 28, 2025, when Utica City FC comes to town for a 7:05 p.m. CT first kick.

Single-game and group tickets are now on sale for the remainder of the 2024-25 regular season. Call the Ambush office at 636-477-6363 for more information. Fans can stay current on all Ambush news by visiting the team's official website, stlambush.com and on social media outlets.

