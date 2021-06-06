Struggles continue to disturb Lakeshore

Two runs registered from the Green Bay Booyah in the bottom of the seventh split open a neck-and-neck ball game Sunday, that if won by the Chinooks would have put them back on the path to success. However, all-around struggles continued to impair the Chinooks in a 5-3 afternoon loss.

A call to the bullpen landed Andrew Staebell on the mound for his third outing of the season, pitching in a game that at the time of his entry was tied at three apiece. But the tie was dismantled by a Matthew Rivera single and a Kaden Hollow sac fly that ultimately sealed the deal.

Whether it was the lack of batting practice or not, Lakeshore's bats were silent for the duration of the afternoon. Three hits were all that the Chinooks could salvage and they all belonged to Griffin Doersching.

Doersching, who was a single shy of hitting for the cycle, was responsible for two of the three RBIs on a two run blast to center, his fourth consecutive day with a moonshot. The other RBI came from Jackson Gray who grounded out to first, but scored Doersching who was stuck at third.

Similarly to the Chinooks loss on Saturday, the Booyah scored in clumps, recording runs in the second, third and seventh innings. Capital Credit Union Park in Green Bay was home to unusual outfield dimensions with the right field wall only being 282 feet away, yet the fence was two-to-three times as high.

The Booyah took advantage of the shortened length of the fence with a home run of their own.

Following a pitch count with three balls landing out of play, Kaden Hollow crushed a ball to the right-center field which gave his team a 1-0 advantage and some breathing room early on.

By way of University of Wisconsin - Whitewater, Weston Muir received the nod from field manager Travis Akre who gave the righty his first appearance of the season. The first three outs of Muir's debut came rather quickly, but his outing slowed down soon after.

Green Bay followed up with their offensive production in the third inning, chalking up a pair of runs on a Dalton Pearson RBI double and Dayson Croes RBI single. It was quiet from either team after that, but solid pitching from the Booyah kept their dugout in good spirits.

Ensuing the Chinooks collapse in the latter half of the seventh, pitcher Kyle Lang retired Staebell and closed the action out allowing no further damage. Yet, Lakeshore's hopes of a late game victory ended at the hands of Braden Babcock who allowed just one hit in the save.

The Booyah will make the trek Monday to Kapco Park for the second game of the home-and-home series with the first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

