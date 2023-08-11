Strong Start Leads to Ports Victory

STOCKTON, Calif. - The Stockton Ports snapped a two-game skid behind a six-run bottom of the first inning and strong start from right hander Luis Carrasco to defeat the Modesto Nuts 7-3 on Thursday night at Banner Island Ballpark.

Carrasco showed signs of a good outing early, striking out the first two Modesto batters he faced and working out of a two on, two out jam in the top of the first inning. In the bottom half of the inning, Stockton produced six runs. It started with Derek Salom drawing a walk. That was followed by five consecutive singles by Yeniel Laboy, Henry Bolte, Carlos Franco, Will Simpson, and Jose Mujica. In that sequence Salom, Laboy, and Bolte were driven in giving Stockton a 3-0 lead.

Later in the bottom of the first Angel Arevalo doubled to bring in Franco and Simpson, increasing the Ports lead to 5-0. The at-bat from Arevalo drove Nuts starter Marcelo Perez from the game, but Stockton wasn't done. Later in the inning Mujica scored from third when Yeniel Laboy walked with the bases loaded in his second at-bat of the inning and at the end of the first it was 6-0 Ports.

Modesto's offense started in the fourth inning when Luis Suisbel hit a triple with one out. Gabe Moncada then came in and grounded out to the right side allowing Suisbel to score and giving the Nuts their first run. In the bottom of the fifth inning though, Stockton got the run back when Bjay Cooke was driven in from third on an Arevalo single to increase the Ports lead to 7-1.

Carrasco pitched well while the Stockton offense produced, going 5.1 innings and striking out five. Eventually Carrasco was removed from the game in the sixth as Modesto added two runs on a Moncada single that scored Bill Knight and a groundout by Freuddy Batista that scored Lazaro Montes.

That would be all the offense Modesto could muster though. Franck De La Rosa came out of the bullpen and got the hold in 1.2 innings of work, before Garrett Irvin came on to pitch the remaining two frames and secure the victory for Stockton.

The Ports will attempt to even up the series tomorrow as Luis Morales takes the hill for Stockton against Tyler Cleveland. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

