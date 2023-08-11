Fresno Grizzlies Game Notes at San Jose

The Grizzlies and Giants continue their six-game series tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 pm PT from Excite Ballpark. Grizzlies LHP Caleb Franzen and Giants RHP Manuel Mercedes are the probable starters. I have attached the roster/game notes. The link below has everything needed for tonight.

Fres-Notes:

THIRD INNING THRILLER: The Fresno Grizzlies (64-41, 28-11) survived the San Jose Giants (58-47, 18-21) 6-4 Thursday night from Excite Ballpark. The Grizzlies improved to a Minor League-best 28-11 in the second half, 31-12 in their last 43 games and 41-15 in their last 56 contests. Fresno ended their three-game losing streak and moved to 8-3 over their last 11 contests against San Jose. In a thrilling third inning, both clubs batted around, bringing a combined 19 total hitters to the dish. The squads combined to score all 10 runs on 11 hits, two errors, one walk and one hit-by-pitch. The Grizzlies recorded six runs on five hits after 10 batters came to the plate. Andy Perez started the fun with a single to right, adding Dyan Jorge. Jesus Bugarin made it 3-0 after lining a two-run double off the left field wall. Bugarin extended his hit streak to nine games, his third longest span this season and current team-high. He now has 60 RBI on the year. EJ Andrews Jr. provided an infield RBI single to lengthen the lead to 4-0. Andrews Jr. swiped second and an errant throw from the catcher permitted Bugarin to waltz home. The wild Fresno frame concluded with a Daniel Amaral RBI single to left. Fresno righty Connor Staine lasted three innings, striking out four. The Grizzlies are 8-1 in Staine's last nine starts. Carlos Torres (6-1) earned the win after two scoreless frames, fanning a pair. Carlos Skipper (10) secured a hold after one and two-thirds innings of shutout ball. Skipper got former Auburn teammate Foster to ground into a double play. Braxton Hyde (3) also notched a hold after retiring all four batters he faced. Finally, closer Zach Agnos wrapped up his Minor League-best 22nd save of the season with three huge punchouts in the ninth.

GIANT AMOUNT OF MATCHUPS: The Fresno Grizzlies and San Jose Giants (San Francisco Giants Single-A affiliate) continue their six-game series tonight at Excite Ballpark. This is the last of five regular season series between the clubs in 2023 and the final set in San Jose. Last season, the Grizzlies won 17 of the 30 meetings between the clubs and swept the Giants in the Divisional Series 2-0. Overall, Fresno is 46-38 (13-11 in 2023) in the regular season and 2-3 in the playoffs against San Jose since the Grizzlies joined the California League in 2021.

FROM FRIEND TO FOE: The San Jose Giants have a few names on their coaching staff that the Central Valley may recognize. Giants pitching coach Dan Runzler was selected by the San Francisco Giants in the 9th round of the 2007 MLB Draft. He played for the Grizzlies from 2009-14, appearing in 144 games. Runzler pitched in the majors for parts of five seasons (Giants 2009-12, Pirates 2017) before playing overseas and independent ball. Over 97 big league games, he logged a 4-2 record with a 3.89 ERA over 76.1 innings. Another staff member fans may remember is Giants hitting coach Travis Ishikawa. The Giants selected Ishikawa in the 21st round of the 2002 MLB Draft out of Federal Way HS in Washington. Ishikawa played eight MLB seasons starting in 2006 and ending in 2015 with time spent in San Francisco (2006, 2008-10, 2014-15), Milwaukee (2012), Baltimore (2013), New York AL (2013) and Pittsburgh (2014-15). Ishikawa wore a Grizzlies uniform in 2008, 2011 and 2014, playing in 175 games. The final coach fans may remember is Giants Fundamental Coach Ydwin Villegas. The always smiling infielder played for the Grizzlies from 2011-14, appearing in 95 games. Villegas batted .208 and had a .962 fielding percentage.

FRANZEN FRAZZLES RANCHO CUCAMONGA: Grizzlies southpaw Caleb Franzen tied his career-high with six remarkable innings of work Friday night (August 4). Franzen allowed his lone run and all three hits to leadoff hitter Wilman Diaz. He did not issue a walk and punched out eight, one shy of his professional-best.

FRANZEN GETS THE NOD: Tonight, the Grizzlies hand the ball to lefty Caleb Franzen. The 22-year-old was a 12th round draft pick by the Rockies in 2022 out of the University of Portland. You can read more about Franzen on Page 2 of the Game Notes and Page 27 of the Media Guide.

BULLDOG RUNS AROUND THE BASES: Grizzlies' outfielder EJ Andrews Jr. had the biggest hit Tuesday night (August 8 at San Jose), a two-run, inside-the-park homer in the second frame. It was Andrews Jr.'s 10th clout of the year and Fresno's first inside-the-park wallop of 2023. The last Grizzlies inside-the-park round tripper came off the bat of Warming Bernabel on April 29 at Stockton in the third inning.

EJ AND THE SB: Grizzlies' outfielder EJ Andrews Jr. has stolen 11 bases this season, one in 11 different games. Fresno improved to 11-0 when Andrews Jr. swipes a base with all 11 games ending within five runs.

SINGLE-SEASON SAVES RECORD WATCH: Grizzlies closer Zach Agnos has a Minor League-leading 22 saves this season, putting him fifth all-time (passing Marc Kroon, 2011) in the franchise's Top 10 single-season saves. Up next for Agnos are Jeff Darwin (1998) and Manny Aybar (2002), who are tied for third with 24 saves.

SKIPPING ON WALKS: Grizzlies lefty Carson Skipper has appeared in 31 games this season, spanning 37.2 innings. In that stretch, he has issued three walks while striking out 50. Skipper has gone 17 straight outings (19.1 frames) without recording a walk (June 7 vs. Lake Elsinore).

COMEBACK CLAWS: This season, the Grizzlies have scored 35% of their runs in innings 7-9 (204 runs of 591 total runs).

CARDIAC BEARS: This season, 51 of the Grizzlies 105 games have ended in one or two-run affairs (49%). Fresno is 21-13 (16-6 at home) in one-run games and 11-6 (6-2 at home) in two-run contests. Overall, the Grizzlies are 32-19 in those games with a 22-8 record at home.

MAYBE WE DON'T WANT THE PITCH CLOCK: The Grizzlies are 20-8 this season when a game lasts longer than 2 hours and 40 minutes. Fresno is also 17-2 when a game lasts longer than 2 hours and 46 minutes. The Grizzlies are 7-0 this season when a game lasts longer than 3 hours. What's funny, Fresno has the second fastest average home, 9-inning, time of game in all of baseball at 2 hours and 24 minutes (Down East Wood Ducks, Single-A, Texas Rangers, 2 hours and 20 minutes).

SERIOUS ABOUT SERIES: The Grizzlies have not lost a series since May 29-June 4 at San Jose. Fresno has won eight series and tied one series in that stretch (nine series overall).

WEAR THE BEAR: Beige (9-7), Red (25-13), Black & Gold (5-7), Gray (15-10), Fresno Tacos (1-2), Lowriders de Fresno (Copa de la Diversion, 2-1), Fresno Growers (1-0), Fresno Tigers (1-0), Specialty Promo (5-1), Red Pants (2-0).

Upcoming Probable Pitchers:

AUGUST 12, 2023 @ SAN JOSE GIANTS (SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS): EXCITE BALLPARK - 6:00 PM PT

Fresno LHP Albert Pacheco (5-1, 3.99) vs. San Jose LHP Seth Corry (0-1, 8.00)

AUGUST 13, 2023 @ SAN JOSE GIANTS (SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS): EXCITE BALLPARK - 5:00 PM PT

Fresno RHP Jake Madden (2-7, 5.83) vs. San Jose LHP Nomar Medina (4-5, 5.15)

AUGUST 15, 2023 @ MODESTO NUTS (SEATTLE MARINERS): JOHN THURMAN FIELD - 7:05 PM PT

Fresno RHP Gabriel Barbosa (7-4, 4.81) vs. Modesto RHP Riley Davis (6-0, 3.61)

AUGUST 16, 2023 @ MODESTO NUTS (SEATTLE MARINERS): JOHN THURMAN FIELD - 7:05 PM PT

Fresno LHP Michael Prosecky (9-6, 3.06) vs. Modesto RHP Marcelo Perez (3-4, 3.45)

Transactions:

8/8: LHP Gabriel Rodriguez: Assigned to Fresno from ACL Rockies

8/8: INF Parker Kelly: Assigned to High-A Spokane from Fresno

8/8: LHP Mason Albright: Assigned to High-A Spokane from Fresno

8/1: RHP Jake Madden: Assigned to Fresno following trade with LAA

8/1: LHP Mason Albright: Assigned to Fresno following trade with LAA

8/1: RHP Anderson Pilar: Assigned to High-A Spokane from Fresno

