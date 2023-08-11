Thrilling Third Goes Grizzlies' Way In 6-4 Victory Over Giants

August 11, 2023 - California League (CalL) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release







San Jose, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (64-41, 28-11) survived the San Jose Giants (58-47, 18-21) 6-4 Thursday night from Excite Ballpark. The Grizzlies improved to a Minor League-best 28-11 in the second half, 31-12 in their last 43 games and 41-15 in their last 56 contests. Fresno ended their three-game losing streak and moved to 8-3 over their last 11 contests against San Jose. The Grizzlies are now 42-8 when scoring first, 39-6 when tallying 10 or more hits and 13-5 on Thursdays. Fresno is 11-6 in two-run contests and have played 51 of their 105 games within one or two runs (49%).

In a thrilling third inning, both clubs batted around, bringing a combined 19 total hitters to the dish. The squads combined to score all 10 runs on 11 hits, two errors, one walk and one hit-by-pitch. The Grizzlies recorded six runs on five hits after 10 batters came to the plate. Andy Perez started the fun with a single to right, adding Dyan Jorge. Jesus Bugarin made it 3-0 after lining a two-run double off the left field wall. Bugarin extended his hit streak to nine games, his third longest span this season and current team-high. He now has 60 RBI on the year. EJ Andrews Jr. provided an infield RBI single to lengthen the lead to 4-0. Andrews Jr. swiped second and an errant throw from the catcher permitted Bugarin to waltz home. The wild Fresno frame concluded with a Daniel Amaral RBI single to left.

The Giants tried matching the Grizzlies impressive inning with four runs of their own. A pair of one-out singles by Dilan Rosario and Turner Hill put San Jose in a good position. Cole Foster brought home both runners with a single to right, his first hit and RBI with the Giants. After a couple more singles (six total in the frame), Scott Bandura strode to the plate. The Princeton product pushed a single to right and a Fresno miscue allowed a pair of runs to scamper home. Unfortunately, both teams were stymied by the opposing bullpens, finishing the scoring palooza.

Fresno righty Connor Staine lasted three innings, striking out four. The Grizzlies are 8-1 in Staine's last nine starts. Carlos Torres (6-1) earned the win after two scoreless frames, fanning a pair. Carlos Skipper (10) secured a hold after one and two-thirds innings of shutout ball. Skipper got former Auburn teammate Foster to ground into a double play. Braxton Hyde (3) also notched a hold after retiring all four batters he faced. Finally, closer Zach Agnos wrapped up his Minor League-best 22nd save of the season with three huge punchouts in the ninth. He is still fifth all-time in Grizzlies single-season saves.

San Jose starter Mauricio Estrella (0-2) suffered the setback after allowing six runs in less than three innings of work. Lefty Esmerlin Vinicio was dominant for three and one-third frames. Vinicio permitted a bloop single and struck out six. Marques Johnson and Jorge Garcia combined for three innings of scoreless action. The series continues tomorrow night from the South Bay.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- Grizzlies Bullpen (6.0 IP, 7 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 7 K)

- DH Jesus Bugarin (1-4, 2B, 2 RBI, R)

- SS Dyan Jorge (3-4, R, BB, 2 CS)

- RF EJ Andrews Jr. (1-3, RBI, R, BB, SB)

Top Performers: San Jose Giants (San Francisco Giants)

- Giants Bullpen (6.1 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 8 K)

- DH Cole Foster (2-5, 2 RBI, R)

- LF Scott Bandura (2-4, RBI)

On Deck:

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT)

Friday August 11 San Jose

Giants

(Road) Fresno LHP Caleb Franzen (3-3, 4.45) vs. San Jose RHP Manuel Mercedes (2-5, 3.61) 7:00 PM

ON THAT FRES-NOTE:

Grizzlies' outfielder EJ Andrews Jr. has stolen 11 bases this season, one in 11 different games. Fresno improved to 11-0 when Andrews Jr. swipes a base with all 11 games ending within five runs.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from August 11, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.