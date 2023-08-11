Comeback Falls Short in 6-4 Loss to Grizzlies

The San Jose Giants were unable to overcome a six-run deficit on Thursday night in a 6-4 loss to the Fresno Grizzlies at Excite Ballpark. After Fresno jumped out to an early 6-0 lead, the Giants battled back to within two runs, but could not complete the comeback en route to suffering their first defeat of the series. Despite the setback, San Jose (58-47 overall, 18-21 second half) has still taken two of the first three games versus the Grizzlies this week.

Diego Velasquez (3-for-5) had three hits while Cole Foster (2-for-5, 2 RBI) drove in a pair of runs to lead the Giants offensively in the loss. Turner Hill (2-for-5, SB), Scott Bandura (2-for-4) and Luke Shliger (2-for-4) also finished with multi-hit games. San Jose knocked out 14 hits in the contest and went 5-for-11 with runners in scoring position, but were unable to push across any runs over the final six innings against the Fresno bullpen.

All 10 runs in the game on Thursday were scored in the third inning. Giants starter Mauricio Estrella began his outing with two scoreless frames before running into trouble in the top of the third. A walk to Dyan Jorge started the inning before Jake Snider grounded a double down the left field line to put runners on second and third. After Kody Huff grounded out, Skyler Messinger was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Andy Perez was up next and he grounded a single through the hole on the right side to bring home Jorge with the first run of the night. Jesus Bugarin followed with a line drive off the fence in deep left. The hit went for a double as both Snider and Messinger scored to make it 3-0. A two-out infield single from EJ Andrews Jr. scored another run for a 4-0 Grizzlies advantage. Andrews Jr. then stole second and when the throw from the catcher Shliger bounced into center field for an error, Bugarin raced home with the fifth run of the inning. Moments later, Daniel Amaral produced an RBI single as Andrews Jr. scored to make it a 6-0 game.

San Jose though immediately answered with four runs of their own in the bottom of the inning. Five straight one-out singles jumpstarted the rally with four of the runners eventually coming home to score. After the first batter was retired, Dilan Rosario reached on an infield single and then Hill singled to put runners on the corners. After Hill stole second, Foster singled into shallow right center bringing home both runners to put the Giants on the board.

A bunt single from Velasquez followed before Andrew Kachel lined a single into right to load the bases. Following a strikeout of Tanner O'Tremba for the second out of the inning, Bandura came up and singled sharply into right to score Foster with the third run of the inning. Then on the play, the right fielder Andrews' throw back to the infield skipped away for an error, which allowed Velasquez to also score as the Giants pulled within 6-4.

San Jose, however, left the potential tying runs in scoring position to end the bottom of the third and neither team would score for the remainder of the night.

Four Fresno relievers - Carlos Torres, Carson Skipper, Braxton Hyde and Zach Agnos - combined to pitch six scoreless innings to finish the game. The Giants had a good opportunity in the bottom of the sixth as O'Tremba led off with a double to deep left before Shliger's two-out single to right put runners on the corners, but Rosario flied out to end the threat. In the seventh, Hill began the inning with a single, but was promptly erased when Foster grounded into a double play. Velasquez then singled, however Kachel followed by grounding out. After San Jose went down in order in the bottom of the eighth, the Giants threatened again in the ninth against the closer Agnos. Shliger led off with a single before a two-out infield single from Foster put the potential tying run on base. Agnos though recovered to strikeout Velasquez to end the game.

Agnos earned his league-leading 22th save of the season. Fresno pitching combined for 11 strikeouts and only one walk.

The Giants out-hit the Grizzlies on Thursday by a 14-10 margin. Estrella (0-2) was saddled with the loss after yielding six runs (all earned) on seven hits over 2 2/3 innings. A trio of San Jose relievers - Esmerlin Vinicio (3 1/3 IP, 1 H, 1 BB, 6 SO), Marques Johnson (2 IP, 1 H, 0 BB, 1 SO) and Jorge Garcia (1 IP, 1 H, 0 BB, 1 SO) combined to pitch 6 1/3 scoreless innings.

Cole Foster collected his first two hits with the Giants in Thursday's loss

The Giants continue their series against Fresno on Friday evening with first pitch at Excite Ballpark set for 7:00 PM. Manuel Mercedes is San Jose's scheduled starting pitcher. Visit sjgiants.com for tickets.

