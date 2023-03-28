Stripers Begin 2023 with Opening Weekend Series

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers' 2023 season begins with the earliest Opening Night in club history on Friday, March 31. That night begins a three-game weekend series against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Miami Marlins) that runs from March 31 to April 2. The series marks the first professional baseball games played in the Atlanta metro area this year.

The Stripers' only three-game homestand of the season kicks off on Friday with Opening Night presented by Georgia Power and will be capped with an extravagant exhibition of Friday Fireworks. The series continues with the first Giveaway Saturday (Clear Fanny Packs presented by Gwinnett Daily Post) and the first Sunday Funday matinee game.

A full look at the homestand:

Friday, March 31 - Stripers vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Miami Marlins)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

First Pitch: 7:05 p.m.

Opening Night (presented by Georgia Power): Get to Coolray Field early to see the 2023 Stripers' coaching staff and players introduced in a pregame ceremony.

Schedule Cling Giveaway: The first 2,500 fans will keep the schedule handy with a convenient Stripers Schedule Cling.

Fireworks Friday: Start the season with a colorful display over Coolray Field after the game.

Saturday, April 1 - Stripers vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Miami Marlins)

Gates Open: 5:00 p.m.

First Pitch: 6:05 p.m.

Clear Fanny Pack Giveaway (presented by Gwinnett Daily Post): Carry your phone, keys, and other essentials in a Fanny Pack that meets Coolray Field's clear bag policy, available for the first 2,000 fans.

Sunday, April 2 - Stripers vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Miami Marlins)

Gates Open: 12:00 p.m.

First Pitch: 1:05 p.m.

Sunday Funday: The fan-favorite and family-friendly matinee game returns with Pregame Catch on the Field and Postgame Kids Run the Bases (weather permitting).

Single-game tickets for all Stripers' home games are on sale now at GoStripers.com/tickets.

