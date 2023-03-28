Rochester Red Wings Homestand Highlights

March 28, 2023 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







ROCHESTER, NY - The Rochester Red Wings begin their 2023 Championship Season on Friday, March 31 at 4:05 p.m. Below are the promotional highlights for their three-game series against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Phillies).

FRIDAY MARCH 31 vs. LEHIGH VALLEY IRONPIGS (PHI) - GATES 2:30 PM, FIRST PITCH 4:05 PM

50-DEGREE GUARANTEE: We guarantee it will be 50 degrees on Opening Day. If it does not hit 50 degrees anytime during the game everyone's ticket will be good for another game in April or May.

TOBOGGAN HAT GIVEAWAY: The first 1,000 fans will receive a Toboggan Hat courtesy of Kinecta Federal Credit Union.

MILO THE BAT DOG: Come watch The Goodest Boy fetch bats for charity. Proceeds to benefit Honor Flight of Rochester and Veterans Outreach Center courtesy of Flower City Group.

2023 MAGNET SCHEDULE GIVEAWAY: The first 2,500 fans will receive a 2023 Magnet Schedule presented by I-Evolve Technology Services.

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: A 20-minute autograph session with a current member of the team that will start 45 minutes before first pitch presented by Diamond Pro.

SATURDAY APRIL 1 vs. LEHIGH VALLEY IRONPIGS (PHI) - GATES 12:00 PM, FIRST PITCH 1:05 PM

2023 MAGNET SCHEDULE GIVEAWAY: The first 2,500 fans will receive a 2023 Magnet Schedule presented by I-Evolve Technology Services.

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: A 20-minute autograph session with a current member of the team that will start 45 minutes before first pitch presented by Diamond Pro.

SUNDAY APRIL 2 vs. LEHIGH VALLEY IRONPIGS (PHI) - GATES 12:00 PM, FIRST PITCH 1:05 PM

KIDS RUN THE BASES: Run the bases post-game with your favorite mascots, Spikes and Mittsy, presented by Wegmans.

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: A 20-minute autograph session with a current member of the team that will start 45 minutes before first pitch presented by Diamond Pro.

Tickets for the series can be purchased by calling 423-WING.

