Bulls Begin 2023 Season with Friday Night Fireworks and Post-Game Ring Ceremony
March 28, 2023 - International League (IL) - Durham Bulls News Release
DURHAM, NC - The Back-to-Back Triple-A National Champion Durham Bulls begin the 2023 season with a three-game series at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. Durham faces off against the Baltimore Orioles' Triple-A affiliate Norfolk Tides, starting with Friday Night Fireworks presented by bioMerieux, a Championship Pennant Giveaway and Post-Game Championship Ring Ceremony on Opening Night presented by EmergeOrtho (March 31), along with a 110 Year Celebration of Durham Bulls Baseball (April 1) and Sunday Funday with Kids Run The Bases presented by Nature's Twist (April 2) among the festivities planned.
Friday, March 31st vs Norfolk (6:35pm) - Presented by EmergeOrtho
- Opening Night: The Bulls kick off their 2023 season with Opening Night at Durham Bulls Athletic Park
- Championship Pennant Giveaway (1st 4,000 fans): The first 4,000 fans to enter Durham Bulls Athletic Park will receive a Championship Pennant.
- Championship Celebration with Post-Game Ring Ceremony: Celebrate the 2022 Triple-A National Champions with a post-game celebration and ring ceremony before Friday Night Fireworks
- Friday Night Fireworks presented by bioMerieux: The skies will ignite for the first Friday Night Fireworks show of the season at the DBAP, presented by bioMerieux.
Saturday, April 1st vs Norfolk (1:05pm)
- 110 Years of Durham Bulls Baseball Celebration: The Bulls will celebrate their 110 year history of Durham Bulls baseball in the Bull City, which will include specialty jerseys that will be worn throughout the season in the style of the 1913 Durham Bulls squad.
- Special Afternoon Start Time: Join us for the only Saturday afternoon start time of the season, with a special 1:05pm scheduled first pitch
Sunday, April 2nd vs Norfolk (5:05 pm)
Kids Run the Bases presented by Nature's Twist: Kids aged 12 & under for the first time in 2023 will be able to run the bases after the game thanks to Nature's Twist.
Tickets for all 2023 Durham Bulls home games are available, and can be purchased at DurhamBulls.com, or by calling 919.956.BULL.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from March 28, 2023
- Rochester Red Wings Homestand Highlights - Rochester Red Wings
- Buffalo Bisons Announce Preliminary 2023 Roster - Buffalo Bisons
- Bulls Begin 2023 Season with Friday Night Fireworks and Post-Game Ring Ceremony - Durham Bulls
- Triple-A Season Going to Two Half Format with Las Vegas to Host Triple-A Championship Game - IL
- Indians Add to Front Office Staff ahead of Opening Weekend - Indianapolis Indians
- Caitlin Clark Bobblehead Bundle at Principal Park - Iowa Cubs
- 2023 IronPigs Break Camp Roster Announced - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Sounds Begin Season with Three-Game Homestand on Friday, March 31 - Nashville Sounds
- Stripers Begin 2023 with Opening Weekend Series - Gwinnett Stripers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Durham Bulls Stories
- Bulls Begin 2023 Season with Friday Night Fireworks and Post-Game Ring Ceremony
- SpotOn Announced as Food and Beverage Point-Of-Sale at DBAP
- Weldon Mills Distillery Announced as Official Spirit of the Durham Bulls
- Durham Bulls Announce 2023 Promotions Schedule
- Durham Bulls Spring Fan Fest to be Held March 4