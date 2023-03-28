Bulls Begin 2023 Season with Friday Night Fireworks and Post-Game Ring Ceremony

DURHAM, NC - The Back-to-Back Triple-A National Champion Durham Bulls begin the 2023 season with a three-game series at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. Durham faces off against the Baltimore Orioles' Triple-A affiliate Norfolk Tides, starting with Friday Night Fireworks presented by bioMerieux, a Championship Pennant Giveaway and Post-Game Championship Ring Ceremony on Opening Night presented by EmergeOrtho (March 31), along with a 110 Year Celebration of Durham Bulls Baseball (April 1) and Sunday Funday with Kids Run The Bases presented by Nature's Twist (April 2) among the festivities planned.

Friday, March 31st vs Norfolk (6:35pm) - Presented by EmergeOrtho

- Opening Night: The Bulls kick off their 2023 season with Opening Night at Durham Bulls Athletic Park

- Championship Pennant Giveaway (1st 4,000 fans): The first 4,000 fans to enter Durham Bulls Athletic Park will receive a Championship Pennant.

- Championship Celebration with Post-Game Ring Ceremony: Celebrate the 2022 Triple-A National Champions with a post-game celebration and ring ceremony before Friday Night Fireworks

- Friday Night Fireworks presented by bioMerieux: The skies will ignite for the first Friday Night Fireworks show of the season at the DBAP, presented by bioMerieux.

Saturday, April 1st vs Norfolk (1:05pm)

- 110 Years of Durham Bulls Baseball Celebration: The Bulls will celebrate their 110 year history of Durham Bulls baseball in the Bull City, which will include specialty jerseys that will be worn throughout the season in the style of the 1913 Durham Bulls squad.

- Special Afternoon Start Time: Join us for the only Saturday afternoon start time of the season, with a special 1:05pm scheduled first pitch

Sunday, April 2nd vs Norfolk (5:05 pm)

Kids Run the Bases presented by Nature's Twist: Kids aged 12 & under for the first time in 2023 will be able to run the bases after the game thanks to Nature's Twist.

Tickets for all 2023 Durham Bulls home games are available, and can be purchased at DurhamBulls.com, or by calling 919.956.BULL.

