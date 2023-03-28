Triple-A Season Going to Two Half Format with Las Vegas to Host Triple-A Championship Game

Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™) today announced that the 2023 Triple-A National Championship Game, which will feature the winners of the International League and Pacific Coast League meeting in a single-game format, will be played on Saturday, September 30th in Las Vegas.

The Triple-A National Championship Game, which will follow the best-of-three League Championship Series of the two leagues, will crown an overall winner of the highest level of the Minor Leagues.

Each Triple-A season will be split into two halves, with the first half ending on June 25th and the second half commencing on June 28th. The regular season will conclude on Sunday, September 24th. The first-half winners will serve as the hosts of the pair of best-of-three LCS, which are slated to begin on Tuesday, September 26th. The winners of the two LCS will advance to Las Vegas Ballpark, which also hosted last season's Triple-A Triple Championship Weekend, for Saturday's decisive matchup.

Sun., Sept. 24th Final Day of the Championship Season

Mon., Sept. 25th Travel Day (OFF)

Tues., Sept. 26th Game 1 League Championship Series (at First-Half Champion)

Wed., Sept. 27th Game 2

Thurs., Sept. 28th *Game 3 (if necessary)

Fri., Sept. 29th Travel Day (OFF)

Sat., Sept. 30th Single-Game 2023 Triple-A National Championship Game

(Las Vegas, NV)

"The Triple-A National Championship Game is a jewel event for so many across the game, and this format will be great for fans," said Morgan Sword, MLB's Executive Vice President, Baseball Operations. "We look forward to celebrating the conclusion of the 2023 Minor League season at one of the top ballparks in the sport."

"We're very pleased to host the Triple-A Championship Game here at Las Vegas Ballpark and crowning a champion in a venue made for events of this magnitude," said Aviators President & Chief Operations Officer Don Logan. "After last year's successful Triple-A Championship Weekend, we look forward to hosting the best teams in Triple-A baseball and adding to the growing list of championship events held here in Southern Nevada."

Since the Triple-A National Championship Game's inception in 2006, the Pacific Coast League has won nine of the 15 winner-take-all games against the International League. The Durham Bulls had the overall best record among the 30 Triple-A teams in 2021, but a traditional postseason was not scheduled due to COVID-19 restrictions. In 2022, the Bulls won their third national championship in the last 12 editions.

