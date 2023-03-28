2023 IronPigs Break Camp Roster Announced

Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs, in conjunction with the Philadelphia Phillies, have announced their preliminary roster for the upcoming 2023 season. The IronPigs will feature an experienced roster with youth mixed throughout. 16 players are free agent signings. 4 players were drafted by the Philadelphia Phillies and 20 have spent time in the Majors.

The initial 2023 Lehigh Valley IronPigs roster breaks down as follows:

PITCHERS (17): LHP Nick Allgeyer, LHP Ben Bowden, RHP Trey Cobb, RHP Hans Crouse, RHP Jesus Cruz, LHP Kyle Hart, LHP Jakob Hernandez, RHP Jake Jewell, RHP James McArthur, RHP McKinley Moore, RHP Francisco Morales, RHP Luis Ortiz, LHP Michael Plassmeyer, RHP Noah Skirrow, RHP Erich Uelman, RHP Jeremy Walker, RHP T.J. Zeuch

CATCHERS (3): Vito Friscia, Aramis Garcia, John Hicks

INFIELDERS (6): Kody Clemens, Jim Haley, Scott Kingery, Vimael Machin, Esteban Quiroz, Weston Wilson,

OUTFIELDERS (4): Simon Muzziotti, Dustin Peterson, Jhailyn Ortiz, Jordan Qsar

The 2023 roster is highlighted by 5 players who rank among the Top-30 prospects in the Phillies organization according to MLB Pipeline. Simon Muzziotti ranks 10th, Jhailyn Ortiz 18th, McKinley Moore 20th, Francisco Morales 24th, and Hans Crouse 25th. 7 Players are currently on the Phillies 40-man roster (Kody Clemens, James McArthur, Muzziotti, J. Ortiz, Luis Ortiz, Michael Plassmeyer, Erich Uelman). 11 players spent time in the Majors last. Those players include Clemens, Jesus Cruz, Aramis Garcia, Scott Kingery, Vimael Machin, Morales, Muzziotti, L. Ortiz, Esteban Quiroz, Uelman, and T.J. Zeuch .

Lehigh Valley will host the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders for their home opener on Tuesday, April 4. First pitch at Coca-Cola Park is set for 6:45 p.m. The IronPigs first homestand of the season runs through Sunday, April 8.

