Opening Week Preview

Opening Day is upon us. Baltimore is riding the wave of an unexpectedly strong 2022 season and as the month of March comes to a close, rosters are continuously being whittled down. With the O's filling in spots on their big league roster, the team that will be taking the field on March 31 at Durham to open the year for the Tides becomes clearer each day.

With the conclusion of Spring Training, Baltimore finished ranked fourth in the Grapefruit League with a 16-13 record.

Over the course of the month, some familiar names to the Tides faithful such as Colton Cowser and Jordan Westburg have been seeing the ball well. Cowser has drawn a team-high 13 walks, giving him a .435 OBP for the spring while Westburg has continued to impress at the plate with a .313 batting average and seven extra-base hits in 21 games.

Some new faces have also shown up at the facility In Sarasota that have stood out in a big way.

Ranked as having the best farm system in Major League Baseball, the Orioles have a breadth of exciting young prospects with the potential to make their Tides debut this season. Heston Kjerstad, a first round selection in the 2020 June draft from University of Arkansas, has been raking with a 1.219 OPS with four doubles and four home runs in 23 games, the most appearances of any player on the team. Jackson Holliday, the first overall selection in the draft last year, has also impressed so far with a .429 average in 16 spring games.

On the mound, Logan Gillaspie has yet to allow a run in his 7.0 innings of work in the preseason. The righty from Bakersfield, Calif. who made his MLB debut last season appears poised for a strong 2023 season. Another name for Tides fans to keep an eye on entering the season is right-handed pitcher Nolan Hoffman. While he has yet to take the hill in a Norfolk uniform, he has worked his way up the organizational ladder over the last couple of years and also wields a 0.00 ERA in 4.1 innings this spring. The reliever has earned four saves and struck out seven batters while surrendering only one hit.

The Orioles No. 2 ranked prospect, Grayson Rodriguez, looks as if he may start the year at Norfolk to continue his development as a formidable righty. He has punched out 19 batters, topping Baltimore arms this spring.

The Orioles released a handful of former Tides on Sunday, including outfielder Robert Neustrom, left-handed pitcher Kevin Smith, and right-handed pitcher Blaine Knight. Among those transactions, a couple of Tides from last season will officially be returning to Harbor Park as left-handed pitcher DL Hall, and right-handed pitchers Spenser Watkins and Yennier Cano were optioned to Norfolk.

The Tides begin regular season play this Friday on the road at Durham. They will play a three-game set against the Bulls before returning to Norfolk to play in their home opener on Tuesday, April 4 with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Single-game tickets are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Harbor Park box office, online at NorfolkTides.com/Tickets or Ticketmaster.com.

