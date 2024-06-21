Strike Force Tame Panthers for Big Road Win

June 21, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

San Diego Strike Force News Release







The Strike Force came out on the winning side of some late game drama Sunday on the road against Bay Area, escaping with a 43-42 win.

San Diego came back and answered the bell with their backs against the wall in what ended up being their toughest bout of the season thus far.

They defeated the top team in the league, who are the defending champs, on the road to keep their playoff hopes alive in the same fashion they themselves lost last week.

A missed field goal by Bay Area as time expired gave the Strike Force the win. Sports are funny sometimes.

MANGAN IS THE MAN

K Connor Mangan jogged off the field a week ago at home with his head down. This week he was the hero. The Irishman went 6/6 on PATs in the game including a drop kick with 19 seconds left that would end up being the difference in the game.

ELIJAH LILLY. A SPECIAL (TEAMS) STAR

Elijah Lilly did not have a kickoff return touchdown in the game. He did however return a field goal try 51 yards for a touchdown. Still worth six points on the scoreboard.

NOTABLES

QB Nate Davis said the offense had to be better after last game vs Arizona. They were better through the air against the Panthers. Davis went 19/28, 158 yards and had 4 TDs to three separate targets

WR Arthur Jackson III hauled in eight catches for 78 yards and a touchdown. He now has 17 receiving TDs on the year, good for second most in the league

DB Justic'e King led the way on defense with 5 solo tackles and 5 assists.

• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...





Indoor Football League Stories from June 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.