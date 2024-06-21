Week 15 Preview: Sharks vs Pirates

June 21, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Jacksonville Sharks News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Sharks face the Massachusetts Pirates this Saturday in a rematch of week 2 in the Shark Tank at 7pm. After a disappointing loss to the Green Bay Blizzard last week, the Sharks are looking to bounce back and secure a victory.

Looking back at last week in Green Bay Wisconsin, the conference leading Blizzard played a solid game and took advantage of the Sharks many mistakes. Unfortunately the Sharks left Wisconsin with some injuries and will have to make some adjustments this week.

Meanwhile, the Massachusetts Pirates experienced a tough fourth quarter and suffered a close defeat in a thrilling game against the San Antonio Gunslingers, narrowly losing 52-51 at the Tsongas Center. Opting for a two-point conversion, Castronova connected with Harper to secure a slim one-point lead, 52-51, for the Gunslingers. Sutherland had a chance to seal the game with a 34-yard field goal attempt, but he missed it wide right as time expired. And with that missed field goal, the Pirates' hopes of victory slipped away, unable to withstand the Gunslingers' late-game heroics.

This Saturday's game promises to be an action-packed night, featuring the fan-favorite Star Wars theme presented by Baptist Health and JOI. The first 1,000 kids attending will receive a free lightsaber courtesy of Baptist Health & JOI. With lightsabers, Jedis, and Stormtroopers, fans are encouraged to join the Shark side and support their team in their quest for another win.

