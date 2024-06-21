Rattlers Travel to Vegas Looking to Continue Their Streak

June 21, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

GLENDALE, AZ - The Arizona Rattlers, riding the momentum of a four-game winning streak, are gearing up for a pivotal showdown against the Las Vegas Knight Hawks this Saturday, June 22nd in Las Vegas AT 6:05 PM.

As the regular season nears its end, the Rattlers are laser-focused on solidifying their playoff position and pushing for home-field advantage.

Coming off a decisive victory in Week 14 against the Northern Arizona Wranglers, the Rattlers secured third place in the Western Conference. This win places them just one game away from home-field advantage, highlighting the significance of their upcoming clash with the Knight Hawks.

This will be the second meeting of the season between the Rattlers and the Knight Hawks. In their first encounter in Week 2, the Rattlers fell short by a narrow margin of just two points. Head Coach Kevin Guy, who had predicted a rocky start to the season, has seen his team's fortunes improve significantly as the season progressed. With the regular season wrapping up, the Rattlers are hitting their stride at just the right time.

Fans should keep an eye on quarterback Dalton Sneed, who is expected to be a key performer in this game. Sneed missed the first game against Las Vegas but has been instrumental in the team's recent success.

The Arizona Rattlers are determined to extend their winning streak to five games and strengthen their playoff position. Saturday's game promises to be a thrilling contest as both teams vie for crucial wins in the race to the playoffs.

