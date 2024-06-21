Tucson Sugar Skulls Look to Defend Home Turf in Showdown against San Diego Strike Force

Indoor Football League (IFL)

Tucson Sugar Skulls News Release







Tucson, AZ - The Sugar Skulls are set to face the Strike Force for the first time this season with a thrilling showdown scheduled as Western Night at Tucson Arena on Saturday night, June 22nd, kickoff at 6:05 PM.

Lickety Split

Believe it or not, only five games remain in the Sugar Skulls' regular season. Where does the time go? Furthermore, the Skulls will play just twice more at Tucson Arena before the 2024 campaign comes to a screeching halt.

To secure a significant win and ensure a great time on the gridiron this Saturday, gaining early momentum will be crucial. Too often this year, Tucson has found themselves playing catch-up right from the start. Establishing a first-quarter lead to set the tone could make all the difference in putting this contest in the win column.

Back in the Saddle

The Sugar Skulls have faced considerable turmoil and adversity, but one thing is clear about this roster: they never give up. Despite being repeatedly challenged, Tucson has shown resilience in bouncing back from setbacks. Expect this resilience to shine through, regardless of Saturday's outcome.

With Guns Blazin'

Over the last three weeks, the Skulls have averaged just 16 points per game. While the Indoor Football League often sees high-scoring matchups, Tucson has come out low in recent matchups. Still, Billy Back's squad happens to boast plenty of playmakers that are capable of dismantling any defense. Moreover, the Skulls' recent defensive prowess has been impressive, and now it's the offense's turn to deliver against the opposition.

Stream the entire Game on YouTube or Caffeine TV.

Indoor Football League Stories from June 21, 2024

