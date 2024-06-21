Preview: Strike Force Travel to Tucson

June 21, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

San Diego Strike Force News Release







Coming off a big road win against Bay Area, the Strike Force will travel to the Grand Canyon State to face off against the Tucson Sugar Skulls on Saturday night.

THE GAME AND HOW TO WATCH

Watch live on the IFL YouTube channel

Game/Location: Saturday at 6:05 PM / Tucson Arena in Tucson, AZ

THE PAST

Saturday's meeting will be the first of the year between the two teams. San Diego won the last matchup 59-54 in June 2023. Since 2022, the Strike Force are 3-0 on the road against Tucson.

THE OPPONENT

The Sugar Skulls come into the game with a 2-9 record on the year, tied for second worst in the IFL. They are 1-5 at home this season.

Tucson's offense has put up the second least amount of points in the IFL this season, averaging just 35.3 points per-game.

STORYLINES

How will the Strike Force respond? They showed that they can respond after a loss with a win last week on the road against the best team in the league.

This week they will show if they can follow up a hard fought win with a strong performance.

The eyes will be on the offense for San Diego. Tucson doesn't put up many points and if the strong Strike Force defense can hold steady QB Nate Davis and the offense should have plenty of opportunity to put up points.

San Diego looks to make it two wins in a row on Saturday and keep up in the race for the final Western Conference playoff spot.

