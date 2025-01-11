Stretch Unkind to Roughnecks in Setback at Philadelphia

January 11, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Philadelphia, PA - The Calgary Roughnecks were defeated by the Philadelphia Wings 13-11 in a physical battle at Wells Fargo Centre Saturday afternoon.

The Wings opened the scoring before Brayden Mayea notched the first goal of his NLL career for Calgary, in his first game starting with the team. Philadelphia added a powerplay goal and the Roughnecks closed out the first quarter up by one, thanks to goals from Tanner Cook and Haiden Dickson. The Wings took a brief lead scoring four straight to start the second, however Calgary were able to answer back with three straight powerplay goals from Tyler Pace, Jesse King and Curtis Dickson to maintain a one-goal lead 7-6 heading into half time.

A quieter third quarter saw two goals fall for each team, with Curtis Dickson tallying both a short-handed and an even-strength goal for Calgary. Philadelphia opened the scoring in the final frame to set the score at 9-9. Mayea tallied his second of the night to retake the lead. Four straight goals from the Wings sealed the win for the home side, with Curtis Dickson adding one final goal with seconds remaining to leave the score at 13-11.

The Riggers 5th overall pick in the 2024 Draft, Brayden Mayea ended his first NLL game with points 3 (2g1a). Curtis Dickson (4g, 2a) finished his night with six points alongside Tyler Pace (1g, 5a). Jesse King had 5 points from 1 goal and four assists. The Roughnecks capitalized on 4-6 powerplays while the Wings finished 4-5.

The Riggers are back on WestJet Field for the next two weekends! On Saturday January 18th they take on the Georgia Swarm for Marvel Super Hero night presented by Pete the Plumber. The Roughnecks will be wearing Guardians of the Galaxy themed jerseys as they look to defend the 'Dome at 7pm mst. On Friday 24th January, the Toronto Rock pays a visit to Calgary for Indigenous Celebration night, with the Roughnecks wearing special edition jerseys designed by local Indigenous artist Jacob Alexis. Featured as the TSN Game of the Week, faceoff is set for 7:00pm mst.

