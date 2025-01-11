Kurtz Scores 7 Goals in Loss to Mammoth

January 11, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

DENVER, CO - The Albany FireWolves (1-5) jumped out to a big lead early on but could not withstand a momentum shifting scoring run by the Colorado Mammoth (4-2) as the Mammoth defeated the FireWolves 15-13 at Ball Arena. The FireWolves and Mammoth will meet again next weekend in Albany for a rematch at MVP Arena on Saturday, January 18 at 7 pm.

Scoring for the FireWolves was led by Tye Kurtz who scored a career-high 7 goals and added 2 assists for 9 points. Alex Simmons contributed 7 points (3g, 4a) on the night. Patrick Kaschalk, Eric Fannell, and Dyson Williams each had an identical stat line of 2 points (1g, 1a). Ethan Walker dished out a career high 7 assists in the contest.

The game began with Colorado opening the scoring on the power play to go up 1-0, but the FireWolves would respond with a big run led by Kurtz and Simmons. Kurtz scored twice in a row to take a 2-1 lead for the FireWolves. Simmons would add his first goal of the game and Kurtz would follow it up with another with only 4 seconds left in the 1st quarter to extend Albany's lead to 4-1.

The FireWolves continued to bring the energy early as Simmons added two more goals less than a minute a part and Kurtz would score again to bring their lead to 7-1. Williams added another on the power play to make the score 8-1. The Mammoth would stop the bleeding with two consecutive goals to cut the score to 8-3. Both teams would trade goals back and forth with Fannell scoring his first as a member of the FireWolves to make it 9-3, the Mammoth would respond to bring it to 9-4, and then Kaschalk would score in transition to continue the FireWolves lead at 10-5. The Mammoth would make a big run as they scored three goals to end the first half, and the game would reach a score of 10-7 going into the break.

It was a wild third quarter as the two teams continued to trade blows. The Mammoth scored immediately on a power play goal, but Kurtz would answer a few minutes later also on the power play to make the score 11-8. Then it was back and forth scoring with Colorado scoring, Kurtz scoring, Colorado scoring, and then Kurtz scoring his seventh goal of the game to end the third quarter with the FireWolves still in the lead at 13-10.

The final quarter was all Colorado with the Mammoth putting in five goals to complete the comeback and take the victory over the FireWolves 15-13.

This was the first game of a home and home series for the FireWolves against the Colorado Mammoth which means these two teams will meet again in Albany for rematch at MVP Arena next weekend on Saturday, January 18 at 7 pm.

