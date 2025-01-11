Wings Win Four Straight

January 11, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

The Philadelphia Wings scored four times in the span of two minutes and 24 seconds late in the fourth quarter to turn around a 10-9 deficit for an eventual 13-11 win over the Calgary Roughnecks at Wells Fargo Center on Saturday afternoon. The victory stretched Philadelphia's winning streak to four, a first for the new franchise and the first four-game winning streak for any Wings team in 17 years.

The game was a back-and-forth affair until that final run. After the clubs traded goals in the early going, Calgary went on a three-goal run to take a 4-2 lead. The Wings answered that with a four-goal run to make it 6-4, only to see Calgary score the next three to go up 7-6 at halftime.

Things got much more stingy in the second half, as the teams combined for just six goals in the first 23 minutes of the half. After trading off two goals apiece in the third quarter, the Wings got the first goal of the fourth quarter to make it 9-9. But another Calgary goal 8:31 into the frame gave the Roughnecks the lead again at 10-9.

That's when Philadelphia's final run started with a goal from Holden Cattoni that tied the score with 3:11 to play. Joe Resetarits then gave the Wings the lead for good 59 seconds later, and Mitch Jones added an insurance goal 58 seconds after that. Scott Dominey finished things off with an empty-netter, although Calgary added one more tally in the final seconds.

Mitch Jones set the pace for the Wings with five goals, hitting a hat trick in the first half all on power play goals. The Wings went 4-for-5 on the power play, while Calgary was 4-for-6 - the extra kill from the Wings came on a Roughneck power play early in the fourth quarter where Calgary was trying to restore its two-goal lead. Jones added two assists for a seven-point game, while Joe Resetarits had two goals and five assists for his own seven-point game while putting a career-high 22 shots on goal. Holden Cattoni had a goal and five assists for a six-point game, Brennan O'Neill scored twice, and Phil Caputo, Blaze Riorden and Scott Dominey each tallied one goal.

Nick Damude was stellar in net, stopping 46 of 57 Calgary shots. He outdueled Roughnecks goaltender Cam MacLeod, who was nearly as good with 43 saves on 55 Wings bids.

Next up for the Wings comes a back-to-back against two of the league's best teams. They'll visit the Buffalo Bandits next Saturday, January 18 before coming back home to host the Vancouver Warriors on Sunday, January 19. Tickets are available at wingslax.com.

