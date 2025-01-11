Albany FireWolves Look to End Skid on the Road against Colorado Mammoth

DENVER, CO - The Albany FireWolves (1-4) are heading west this weekend as they prepare to face the Colorado Mammoth (3-2) at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado and look to end their three-game losing skid. Faceoff is set for 9 pm ET and the game will be available to watch on ESPN+, TSN+, NLL+, and locally on MY4.

Battling Through Adversity

The FireWolves are at a crucial point in the 2024-2025 National Lacrosse League (NLL) season coming off several tough losses. They must continue to work as a team and overcome these challenges with thirteen more games to go in the regular season. Injuries and heartbreaking overtimes are putting this young team to the test, but they have the leadership and talent to turn things around. Alex Simmons continues to produce big plays, Dyson Williams is finding his footing in the NLL, and the defense has been playing well in front of goalie Doug Jamieson. It's time for the FireWolves to look ahead and use these early trials as motivation to claw their way back into the win column.

Bouncing Back

So far, the 2024-2025 season has been very different than the start of the previous season that saw the FireWolves start with a 6-0 record. Also during that season, they faced a string of five straight losses that tested what the team was made of. They would win their last regular season game after that skid and go on to play in the NLL Finals. The bulk of the current FireWolves went through that experience and Glenn Clark, 2024 NLL Head Coach of the Year, has faith that this year's team can also bounce back. All it takes is one win to change the tides of a season.

Scouting The Mammoth

The Mammoth are off to a solid start this season, but most recently fell to the Georgia Swarm by a score of 13-12. They are coming off a bye week and will be a tough opponent with veteran goalie Dillon Ward and a high-powered offense. This will be only the second time Colorado and Albany have played each other since the FireWolves relocated to Albany. The FireWolves defeated the Mammoth 13-11 last season. Colorado has six players with 20 points or more and the FireWolves defense will have its hands full with such a balanced offense. This will be another close contest between two teams that play a fast and physical brand of lacrosse.

FireWolves Players To Watch

Alex Simmons is scoring 5 points per game and is leading the FireWolves in scoring. He is a dual threat player as he scores big goals but has also been a great passer this season.

Joe Nardella leads the NLL in faceoff win percentage at 67% from 86 faceoff wins on 128 faceoff attempts.

Callum Crawford scored 1 goal in his first game with the FireWolves and quickly found chemistry in the offense. With one game under his belt, he will be ready to start putting up big numbers.

Opposing Players To Watch

Connor Kelly has been the driving force offensively for the Mammoth with a balanced 15 goals and 15 assists through 5 games.

Zed Williams is always dangerous with his physical style of play and precise shooting.

Dillon Ward is in his eleventh season in between the pipes for Colorado and provides a steady presence on their back end. FireWolves shooters will need to shoot early and often to get him off his game.

This is the first game of a home and home series against the Colorado Mammoth starting with the game in Denver on Saturday, January 11 at 9 pm ET. The game will be available to watch on ESPN+, TSN+, NLL+, and locally on MY4.

