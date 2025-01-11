Player Transactions

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Owen Rahn on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Tyson Gibson on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Philadelphia Wings have released Dalton Young from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Dalton Young to the Practice Player List.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Tony Malcom on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Philadelphia Wings have removed the Practice Player Tag on Nathan Fehr and have retained him on the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Brandon Slade the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Player Jake Piseno on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Robert Church on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Practice Player Josh Zawada on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Isaac Ngyou on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Practice Player Matt Acchione on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

