Streaking at Home

August 27, 2022 - Frontier League (FL) - Lake Erie Crushers News Release







AVON, Ohio - The Lake Erie Crushers continued their winning ways at home on Saturday night, as they used great pitching and a four run fourth inning to defeat the Washington Wild Things, 5-2 at Mercy Health Stadium.

The Crushers (47-42) have now won six straight overall, eight in a row at home and 13 out of their last 16, while the loss for the Wild Things (56-33) was their fifth in their last six games.

Washington got on the board first in the top of the second inning. Wagner Lagrange started the inning with a double and came around to score on Cam Balego's RBI groundout. That was the only run Joseph Sgambelluri (10-5) allowed in his six strong innings of work.

Lake Erie went to work in the fourth inning, sending eight batters to the plate and scored four times on five hits to take the lead. Kenen Irizarry led the inning off with a single to right and made his way to third on Austin White's double down the left field line. Kokko Figueiredo followed with a two run single to center. Bryan DeLaRosa singled to left and Najee Gaskins belted a run scoring double to the gap in left center. Connor Owings drove in the final run of the inning on a sacrifice fly.

Washington was able to inch closer in the top of the seventh when Ballego belted a solo homer to left, his fourth of the year to bring the Wild Things within two (4-2).

The Crushers responded quickly in the home half of the seventh with a solo homer as well. Gaskins delivered again as he smashed his first homer of the year to plate the final run of the contest.

Washington threatened in the eighth inning. After back-to-back one out singles from Scotty Dubrule and Triston Peterson, Sam Curtis retired Lagrange and Andrew Czech to end the inning.

Sgambelluri picked up the win for the Crushers after allowing just a run on three hits through six strong innings and struck out five batters on the night. Alexis Rivero (19) scored his second save in as many nights by working a scoreless ninth inning. Daren Osby (6-4) took the loss for Washington after allowing four runs on eight hits while striking out eight over six innings.

Most of Lake Erie's damage offensively was done by the bottom of the order. The 7-8-9 hitters, Figueiredo, DeLaRosa and Gaskins combined to go 6-for-9 on the night and drove in four of Lake Erie's five runs. Gaskins led the way, going 3-for-3 while Figueiredo went 2-for-3 and extended his on base streak to 17 games, and Irizarry turned a in a multi-hit game, going 2-for-4.

The Crushers wrap up their series with Washington and play their final home game of the season on Sunday afternoon. Right-hander Kevin Holcomb (1-0, 5.84) will get the start for the Crushers and the first pitch is scheduled for 2:05 PM.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from August 27, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.