Titans Take Down Greys, Win Fourth Straight

August 27, 2022 - Frontier League (FL) - Ottawa Titans News Release









Ottawa Titans' Kevin Escorcia on the mound

(Ottawa Titans) Ottawa Titans' Kevin Escorcia on the mound(Ottawa Titans)

Ottawa, ON - The Ottawa Titans (51-38) slugged their way to a 9-6 victory over the Empire State Greys on Saturday night, taking the series,

For a second straight night, the Greys jumped on the board first with a sacrifice fly from Willies Estrada in the second. Chris Burica (win, 8-6) allowed three hits in the second, with the final one coming off the bat of Paul Mondesi to score Trey Woosley.

Down 2-0, Jason Dicochea jumped on the first offering from Mizuki Akatsuzka (loss, 2-4) in the bottom of the second, belting a solo shot over the fence in left. Following back-to-back one-out hits from AJ Wright and Kai Moody, Liam McArthur brought home the tying run with a sacrifice fly to left.

Jake Sanford crushed his first of two homers of the night with one on in the third, making it 4-2.

The Greys got within one with a sac fly from Woosley in the fourth, cashing in a leadoff single from Manny Garcia.

Wright and Moody started a rally in the bottom half of the fourth, getting aboard for the top of the order. McArthur drove in his second of the night with an infield single. After a sac bunt put two in scoring position with one out, Clay Fisher flew out deep to centre, scoring two with a sacrifice fly. McArthur turned on the jets from second, hustling home to make it 7-3.

Burica would allow three straight singles in the fifth, leading to a one-out walk of Robbie Carling, bringing home a run. Garcia then made it a two-run game with a sac fly to centre.

The Titans' southpaw would get the hook after five, allowing five runs, on nine hits, and striking out three in the win.

After a run in the sixth, Sanford belted a solo homer to right to start the seventh for his 20th of the season, making it 9-5. With a 4-for-4 night, Sanford is 7-for-8 in the series, with four-round trippers.

Matt Valin tossed three shutout innings out of the bullpen to hold the lead before Matt Terrones came on to work the ninth. The Greys tagged Terrones for a run on three hits, making it 9-6.

Kevin Escorcia (save, 16) struck out Jose Mercado and Carling to lock down the ballgame.

Winning their fourth straight, The Titans go for the sweep with the finale of a three-game set on Sunday afternoon against the Empire State Greys at 1:00 p.m. from Ottawa Stadium. With an off-day on Monday, the club finishes the home portion of the regular season with three against the Trois-Rivières Aigles. All the action can be heard locally on CKDJ 107.9, while also being available worldwide at CKDJ.net.

For information on Ottawa Titans' 2022 "All-In" Playoff Package, group outings, or 2023 season tickets, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from August 27, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.