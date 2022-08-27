Remarkable Rally Falls Just Short for Tri-City in Pomona

POMONA, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats returned to Clover Stadium on Saturday looking to bounce back after a 6-4 loss to the Boulders on Friday, and force a rubber match in the conclusion of the pivotal series on Sunday entering the final week of the Frontier League's 2022 regular season.

The 'Cats fell in a 4-run hole to start the ballgame. Tri-City starter Jose Cruz would not record an out in the ballgame, walking two, surrendering 4 hits, and 4 earned runs before Tri-City skipper Pete Incaviglia would make the early call to RHP Kyle Arjona. Arjona would spin 3 innings, surrendering 2 runs in the second inning. He would be relieved by LHP Neil Abbatiello, who would surrender two runs in an inning of work before giving way to RHP Jake Dexter, who would provide two much-needed scoreless innings, and strike out the side in the sixth inning.

The 'Cats came to the plate in the top of the sixth inning facing an 8-0 deficit. ValleyCats backstop Austin Elder would lead off with a walk, before Cito Culver and Brantley Bell would single respectively to load the bases with no outs. Tri-City 3B Pavin Parks would battle to work a walk, bringing in the ValleyCats' first run of the game. Cito Culver would score on a wild pitch in the midst of a Denis Phipps walk. Tri-City 1B Brad Zunica would come up with the bases loaded, and launch a sacrifice fly to left field, bringing Brantley Bell home. With three runs already scored in the inning, Tri-City RF Carson McCusker stepped to the plate. McCusker would launch a 3-run home run to center field to cap off the six-run inning.

The 'Cats would rally again in the seventh, once again kicked off by Austin Elder. The 'Cats would string together four hits and take advantage of 2 New York errors to score 4 in the 7th inning, tallying 10 runs in two innings.

For the third time this weekend, the Tri-City pitching staff would fall victim to Clover Stadium's short porch. Boulders CF Max Smith would deposit a Brett Hanewich pitch over the low right field wall for a two-run home run, tying the game. The Boulders would add one in the eighth on a single through the left side by 2B Jake Mackenzie.

The 'Cats would threaten in the ninth for the second straight night, but were unable to cross the plate, falling in game two by a score of 11 to 10.

FINAL | NEW YORK (50-38) 11 TRI-CITY (49-39) 10

W: Zach Schneider (4-5)

L: Adam Hofacket (9-5)

S: Matt Leon (2)

The 'Cats cap off their longest road trip of the season tomorrow evening in the finale of this weekend's visit with the Boulders. The 'Cats return home on Tuesday for Bark in the Park and the start of their final homestand of the 2022 regular season. Get your tickets today at tcvalleycats.com, or by calling 518-629-CATS.

