Storms Postpone Second Game in Corpus Christi

April 7, 2023







Corpus Christi, TX - The Arkansas Travelers game at Corpus Christi on Friday night was postponed due to persistent and forecasted rain in the Coastal Bend area. It will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday night with the first game beginning at 5:05. The second game will start about 30 minutes after the conclusion of the opener and both games will be seven innings in length.

Emerson Hancock is the scheduled starter for the first game with Kyle Tyler taking the ball in the second game. Both games will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the First Pitch App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

