Travs Take Season Opener

April 7, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - Arkansas posted three-spots in the first two frames to win the 2023 Texas League opener, 9-5, before 3,942 fans on a cold and rainy Thursday night at Whataburger Field.

After facing 14 hitters from the first through the second, Spencer Arrighetti bounced back to strand a pair in the third.

In the home half, Shay Whitcomb helped cut the Hooks deficit in half by launching a two-run home run that struck the foul pole in right. Alex McKenna tripled in the next at-bat, setting up the third run via a J.C. Correa groundout.

CC added another in the fourth but the Travelers responded with three more markers in the fifth against lefty Julio Robaina.

Zach Daniels, making his Double-A debut, and Scott Schreiber both mustered a pair of hits, with Schreiber recording an RBI double in the sixth.

In his first Texas League contest, Colin Barber went 1-for-2 with a double, two walks and a pair of runs scored.

Following that rocky fifth, Robaina post zeros until is exit after the eighth.

Tyler Brown and Cesar Gomez combined for two scoreless innings out of the Hooks bullpen.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from April 7, 2023

Travs Take Season Opener - Corpus Christi Hooks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.