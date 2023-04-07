San Antonio Shuts Out Tulsa For First Win Of 2023

April 7, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - San Antonio Missions News Release







SAN ANTONIO - After their opening night loss on Thursday night, the San Antonio Missions faced the Tulsa Drillers for game two of their three-game series. Tulsa shutout the Missions in game one and the Missions returned the favor with a shutout victory of their own in game two. Jackson Wolf tossed five no-hit while the offense provided two runs on six hits. Kevin Kopps, Nolan Watson and CD Pelham finished off the job to get San Antonio their first win of the season.

Nick Frasso, the #10 ranked Dodgers prospect according to MLB Pipeline, got the start for the Drillers. He had to pitch out of a jam in the top of the first inning. With one out in the inning, Connor Hollis hit a single into center field and stole second base. However, Evan Mendoza lined out and Tirso Ornelas flew out to leave Hollis stranded.

Two innings later, the Missions once again threatened to put a run on the board. Jorge Ona was hit by a pitch to start the inning. Michael De La Cruz followed that up with a single to center field. Frasso was able to leave the runners stranded after recording back-to-back strikeouts and a groundout.

The Missions plated their first run of the season in the top of the fourth inning. With two outs in the frame, Daniel Johnson legged out a bunt single. Luis Aviles Jr. hit a single to right field and Johnson advanced to third base. Johnson scored as Aviles Jr. successfully stole second base. A throwing error from catcher Carson Taylor allowed Johnson to reach home. San Antonio took a 1-0 lead.

San Antonio had a chance to increase their lead in the top of the sixth inning. Facing Alec Gamboa, Pedro Castellanos singled with one out. Johnson grounded into a fielder's choice and advanced to second base on a wild pitch. With two outs, Aviles Jr. and Jorge Ona each drew a walk to load the bases. De La Cruz drew a third walk to allow Johnson to score. Jack Little entered the game to replace Gamboa and struck out Korry Howell to end the inning. San Antonio improved their lead to 2-0.

Jackson Wolf was the starting pitcher for the Missions and Friday marked his third career Double-A start. The 6'7" southpaw proved to be a formidable foe for the Drillers. He allowed a lead-off walk to Jonny DeLuca before retiring the next 17 batters in order. He struck out four batters along the way and lasted five innings before handing the ball off to Kevin Kopps.

Kopps retired all three batters he faced in the sixth inning but had a tougher time in the seventh. Kopps began the inning by hitting DeLuca with a pitch. Two batters later, he issued a walk to Andy Pages. The right-hander recovered by striking out the next batter and then inducing a ground out to end the inning.

The Missions aimed to improve their lead in the top of the eighth inning. Facing Ben Harris, Pedro Castellanos singled to start the inning and advanced to second on a wild pitch. A groundout from Johnson moved him to third base with one out. Harris struck out Aviles Jr. and Ona to end the inning.

Nolan Watson took over for the Missions in the bottom of the eighth inning. On the first pitch of the at-bat, Jorbit Vivas hit a line drive into left field for Tulsa's first hit of the game. After striking out the next batter, Vivas stole second base and put himself in scoring position. The next two batters flew out to end the scoring threat.

CD Pelham entered the game in the ninth inning for the save attempt. The veteran left-hander retired all three batters he faced to convert the save.

Post-Game Notes

* Final Score: 2-0

* With the win, San Antonio improves to 1-1 on the season

* Missions pitchers carried no-hit bid into 8th inning

* First shutout since September 7, 2022

* Korry Howell (#13 Padres prospect): 0-5, 4 K

* Jackson Wolf (#16 Padres prospect): W, 5.0 IP, 0 H, BB, 4 K

* Tirso Ornelas (#28 Padres prospect): 0-4, K

* Diego Cartaya (#1 Dodgers Prospect, #12 overall): DNP

* Nick Frasso (#10 Dodgers Prospect): L, 4.0 IP, 4 H, ER, 6 K

The San Antonio Missions will wrap-up their three-game series against the Tulsa Drillers on Saturday, April 8th. Right-hander Duncan Snider is scheduled to pitch for the Missions. Right-hander River Ryan is scheduled to pitch for the Drillers. First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. from ONEOK Field.

San Antonio's home opener will be on Tuesday, April 11th against the Frisco RoughRiders. First pitch is expected at 7:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from April 7, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.