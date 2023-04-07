Drillers Held to One Hit in 2-0 Loss

Tulsa, OK - Just 24 hours after the Tulsa Drillers opened the 2023 season by allowing just two hits in an opening night shutout victory over San Antonio, the Missions flipped the script Friday night. In game two of the season, four Missions hurlers limited the Drillers to just one hit, leading San Antonio to a 2-0 victory at ONEOK Field.

After collecting ten hits in their opening victory, the Drillers were held without a hit through the first seven innings of Friday's loss. Tulsa's only hit came when Jorbit Vivas led off the eighth with a lined single just over the glove of shortstop Evan Mendoza.

The Missions got the only run they needed when they ran their way to the game's first run in the top of the fourth. With two outs and the bases empty, Daniel Johnson legged out a bunt base hit, and Luis Aviles Jr. followed with a single that left the runners at first and third. Aviles Jr. attempted to swipe second base, and when Tulsa catcher Carson Taylor threw to second, Johnson broke for home. The San Antonio left fielder easily stole home when Taylor's throw was low and was unable to be cut off by Tulsa shortstop Eddys Leonard, giving the Missions a 1-0 lead.

They needed only one hit to double their lead in the top of the sixth. Pedro Castellanos singled with one out, and after Johnson grounded out, Drillers reliever Alec Gamboa walked three straight batters to force in a run.

Tulsa starting pitcher Nick Frasso picked up the loss despite allowing just one run in four complete innings. He gave up four hits and did not walk a batter while striking out six.

HIGHLIGHTS AND HAPPENINGS:

*A pair of Drillers left-handed relievers made successful Double-A debuts. Jack Little retired all four batters he faced in the sixth and seventh innings, striking out three of the four. Ben Harris followed him to the mound and gave up a leadoff single in the eighth before retiring three straight batters to record a scoreless inning.

*Tulsa relievers Tanner Dodson and Trevor Bettancourt also threw scoreless innings.

*After Vivas singled, he stole the first base of the season for the Drillers, but he was left stranded at second.

*Andy Pages came close to ending the shutout on the final swing of the game. Pages' opposite-field drive was caught just in front of the right field fence by Tirso Ornelas to end the game.

UP NEXT:

The Drillers and Missions meet again on Saturday night in the third and final game of their season opening series. Starting time is set for 7:05 p.m. at ONEOK Field. The pitching matchup will be:

San Antonio RHP Duncan Snider (6-1, 4.31 ERA in Low-A in 2022)

Tulsa RHP River Ryan (2-4, 2.45 ERA in Low and High-A in 2022)

