RoughRiders Drop Second Game of Amarillo Series

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders suffered their first loss of the season on Friday in a closely contested affair, 3-1 to the Amarillo Sod Poodles at Riders Field.

Dustin Harris got the scoring started for Frisco (1-1) when he tripled to lead off the second inning and came home on Thomas Saggese's RBI groundout. Frisco did not score a run the rest of the ballgame, however. Amarillo (1-1) scored in only the fifth inning but the three runs were all the Sod Poodles needed, highlighted by Ryan Bliss' two-run triple to take the lead.

Owen White was effective in his first start of 2023 for the RoughRiders, tossing three scoreless innings with only one hit. He threw 48 pitches, 31 for strikes. The second-round pick from 2018 was making his first start since July 13, 2023 and his fifth career start in a RoughRiders uniform.

Nick Krauth (0-1) took the loss for Frisco, going four innings and allowing three runs, followed by two effective innings from John Matthews. The Kent State product completed the eighth and ninth innings without a run allowed.

Amarillo righty Luke Albright (1-0) garnered the win with five innings in his start and Kyle Backhus recorded the save.

Jax Biggers, celebrating his 26th birthday on Friday, was the only player besides Harris to reach base twice in the game. Biggers walked in the fifth and seventh innings.

The three-game series concludes at 7:05 p.m. on Saturday, April 8th with RHP Tekoah Roby (0-0, -.--) making his Double-A debut for the RoughRiders, while RHP Jamison Hill (0-0, -.--) gets the ball for the Sod Poodles.

Before Saturday's game, the Riders will host a pregame Easter egg hunt soon after gates open at 5:30. Kids can also run the bases postgame presented by Raising Cane's. Get your tickets now at RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

