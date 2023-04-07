Naturals' Three Homers Not Enough Friday

Despite home runs from Jeison Guzmán, Luca Tresh, and Jake Means the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (1-1) suffered their first defeat of the season to the Midland RockHounds (1-1) on Friday night at Arvest Ballpark, 8-5. The two teams will play the rubber match on Saturday with a 6:05 PM CT first pitch.

The Naturals went down early, with the RockHounds scoring runs in the first and second innings while Midland starter Mason Miller retired the first eight hitters he saw. NWA finally got to MIller in the third with two outs. Guzmán jumped on a fastball and homered to right, making it a 2-1 game. Tresh tied it in the fourth with a two-out, solo shot of his own off Miller, chasing him from the game.

Midland scored five runs in the fifth, bolstered by a grand slam off the bat of Michael Guldberg. The Naturals answered back with a three-run shot of their own in the sixth, with Jake Means going deep to make it a 7-5 deficit. The RockHounds plated a run in the eighth to extend their advantage to three runs and went on to win by a final tally of 8-5.

Jonathan Bowlan started the game for the Naturals, allowing two runs on five hits with two strikeouts in his first outing of the season. Northwest Arkansas used five pitchers out of the bullpen in the game and the staff combined to strike out 10 a night after they punched out 13 RockHounds in a win.

The two clubs will play the series finale on Saturday with a 6:05 PM CT first pitch. RHP Andrew Hoffmann is scheduled to make his 2023 debut for the Naturals against RHP Ryan Cusick for Midland.

