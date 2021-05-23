Storm's Dominant Offense Makes Thunderous Return in WinÃÂ

The first 4 innings of tonight's Lake Elsinore Storm game against the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes were completely unrecognizable from the following 5.

Through 4 innings, just 1 total run was scored as Noel Vela, the Storm starting pitcher, was able to work himself out of not just one but two bases-loaded jams in three innings. He would end up with 5 strikeouts and 0 earned runs while Jason Reynolds would follow his strong start by completing a perfect fourth inning.

After that quiet start, both offenses came alive. Over the following 4 and a half innings, the Quakes and Storm would combine to put up 25 runs, 25 hits, 13 walks, and multiple hours of baseball played. In fact, by the time this game was finished, it had completed the four-hour mark.

The offensive barrage came first from the Quakes as they dropped 4 runs on the Storm following two straight errors, a home run, a walk, and a single. The Storm's defensive miscues have cost them all homestand long and tonight was no exception. The Storm would then answer, a theme of the night, with two runs of their own to cut the lead to just 1.

The Quakes would add a run in the top of the 6th, however, the Storm would put up yet another crooked number of this series by using walks and singles to keep the line moving until homestand hero, Jarryd Dale blasted a triple to open the game wide open and give the Storm an 8-5 lead that felt out of reach.

That would not be the case, however, as the Quakes would tie the game in the top of the 8th inning after a walk and another error put two guys on base. Michel Millano would be tasked with trying to get out of that jam and he would nearly succeed. He began the inning by surrendering a slow-rolling single but would respond with two straight strikeouts. Sauryn Lao would then come up to the plate where Milliano would go ahead 0-2, looking poised for a scoreless frame, however, Lao would pull a line drive to right field to score two before a wild pitch tied the game in the 8th.

The tie would not last very long as Robert Hassell lll continued his clutch hitting with an RBI double to put the Storm up 9-8. The Quakes would then completely unravel as they allowed the Storm to put a shocking 8 runs on the board. The Storm would get 12 men to the plate and would collectively hit for the cycle in the 8th inning alone with 3 singles, 2 doubles, 1 triple, and 1 home run. The final score would have the appearance of a forward-thinking NFL game more than a minor league Sunday night but, in the end, the Storm would get a much-needed win that places them back on top of the Low-A West.

They have an off-day tomorrow before a series in San Jose against the Giants.

