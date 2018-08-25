'Stormers Rally Late To Stun Patriots

August 25, 2018 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Somerset Patriots News Release





Lancaster, Pennsylvania - The Somerset Patriots (24-20, 59-48) allowed a late lead to slip away in a 6-4 loss to the Lancaster Barnstormers (22-18, 60-42) Saturday night at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

Somerset jumped ahead in the top of the second inning on a bases-clearing, three-run double to right-center field from Mike Fransoso. Alfredo Rodriguez later raced home from third base on a wild pitch to put the Patriots in front 4-0.

Lancaster broke through in the bottom of the fourth on a Darian Sanford two-out RBI single.

The Patriots got strong relief outings from Nate Roe, Dustin Molleken and Dustin Antolin to keep the score at 4-1 until the bottom of the eighth inning. That is where the Barnstormers rallied to take the lead.

Two walks, two wild pitches, a hit-by-pitch and an infield single loaded the bases and brought Lancaster within two runs. Sanford then lined an RBI single to left field to make it a one-run ballgame before a bases-clearing, three-run double from Josh Bell gave the Barnstormers their first lead of the series.

Somerset went down quietly in the ninth inning.

Joe Gardner (5-9) allowed four runs (three earned) over eight innings to earn the win. Logan Kensing (3-4) yielded four runs on one hit and two walks over one-third of an inning to take the loss. Matt Reynolds (25) earned the save with a scoreless ninth.

The Patriots and Barnstormers conclude their three-game series Saturday night. Vince Molesky (4-2, 2.79 ERA) takes the mound for Somerset against Lancaster southpaw Nate Reed (10-3, 3.44 ERA). First pitch at Clipper Magazine Stadium is set for 1:00 p.m.

The 2018 Somerset Patriots Season presented by Ford continues on the road until Tuesday, August 28th when the Patriots return to TD Bank Ballpark for an 7:05 p.m. game against the Road Warriors. The game includes the third . For tickets, visit www.somersetpatriots.com.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from August 25, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.